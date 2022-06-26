ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Delaware inmate's death at Sussex Correctional Institution under investigation by police

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

The death of an inmate Saturday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown is under investigation by the Delaware State Police.

No details about the inmate, who is being called a victim by police, or the circumstances around the inmate's death have been released.

The inmate's body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUYGi_0gMjOFaf00

The victim's identification is pending notification of next-of-kin.

REFORM EFFORTS FIZZLE: Why, despite lawmaker promises, police reform has gone nowhere in Delaware

Police said they are investigating this death with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction and further details will be released as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware inmate's death at Sussex Correctional Institution under investigation by police

Comments / 14

Zackary Hobbs
3d ago

Racists security officers, always trying to provoke someone will mace if you don’t comply. Not all of them were bad but I can name a couple which is sad.

Reply(5)
7
Kali
3d ago

They need to do something about some of there officers are out of pocket … they go over broad with there Authority and that’s not right to the inmates that’s there …

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Drug investigation concludes with arrest of Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested earlier this month following a drug investigation. As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, deputies obtained a search and seizure warrant for the home of 41-year-old Terrence Hugee, located in the 800 block of College Lane. Surveillance was established on the residence on June 9th, during which Hugee was seen leaving. A traffic stop was initiated, and the warrant was executed on the apartment.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
LAW ENFORCEMENT
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for Burglary and Multiple Thefts

Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Misty Gleason of Camden, DE for burglary and other related charges following an investigation that began in the Hartly area on Tuesday morning. On June 28, 2022, at approximately 6:21 a.m., troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a theft...
CAMDEN, DE
WMDT.com

Dover man involved in drug investigation, turns himself in

DOVER, De. – Monday, Enrico Giangiacomo, turned himself in to Delaware State Police. He was charged with one count of felony “Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.”. This charge comes from an investigation conducted by the drug unit. Enrico was arraigned and released on his own...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Georgetown, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Georgetown, DE
Crime & Safety
WBOC

Delaware State Police Investigate Inmate's Death

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown over the weekend, officials announced. State police detectives and the Department of Correction are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Saturday, police said in a news release. On Monday, police identified the inmate as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes.
firststateupdate.com

State Police Identify Inmate Who Died In Sussex County

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died at Sussex Correctional Institution on June 25, 2022 as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes, DE. Officials said the investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available. Original Story. Delaware State Police...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man charged following drug investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been charged following a drug investigation. We’re told the investigation was launched earlier this month regarding 64-year-old Eric Thomas distributing controlled dangerous substances out of his residence in the 100 block of Truitt Street. On June 3rd, law enforcement established surveillance on Thomas’ residence, where he was seen leaving.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#The Inmate#The Delaware State Police#Delaware Police#Delaware News Journal
WDEL 1150AM

Contractor charged with home improvement fraud

New Castle County police have charged an Elkton contractor with home improvement fraud. Gary Slagle of TriPoint Restorations turned himself in after being charged with one count of Home Improvement Fraud for allegedly not finishing work at a St. Georges home, despite being paid more than $40,000. The victim's contract...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Controversial fetal remains ordinance in Seaford overturned

DELAWARE – A fetal remains ordinance enacted by the Seaford City Council late last year has been overturned following a successful legal challenge by Attorney General Kathy Jennings and the Delaware Department of Justice. The ordinance was enacted on December 14, 2021 and was set to take effect on...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Four arrested following strong-arm robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDEL 1150AM

New Family Court Courthouse planned for Sussex County

Ground was broken Tuesday for a new Family Court Courthouse in Sussex County. The new $115-million center will be on the corner of Race and Market Streets in Georgetown - across from the Sussex County Courthouse. In addition to improved security, the new courthouse will have eight courtrooms - two...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death in Milford

The Milford Police Department has identified the victim in last week’s homicide investigation as Aaron L. Jackson, 34 of Bridgeville, Delaware. The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford, police said Saturday. Officials said...
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Pair arrested on drug and theft charges following trespassing investigation

LEWES, Del. – Two people are behind bars following a trespassing investigation that began late Saturday morning in Lewes. At around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in the 33000 block of Lotus Lane for a report of subjects living inside the home without the homeowner’s permission. On arrival, troopers made contact with 31-year-old Amber Kellner, 30-year-old James Fisher, and three juveniles, aged 11, 10, and 7. Inside of the home, troopers also observed narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and stolen goods.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Driver Injured After Box Truck Overturns in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Authorities say the driver of a box truck had to be taken to the hospital after the truck overturned in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, June 24 on Camp Arrowhead Road. Upon arrival, units found a...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Philly

Rabies Alert in Kent County, Delaware After Stray Cat Tests Positive

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A health alert from Kent County after two people in Smyrna were exposed to rabies from a stray cat. The animal was found near the area of Smyrna Landing Road, a residential neighborhood. The cat tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. Anyone who thinks they might have encountered a stray cat in that area should immediately contact their doctor or the Division of Public Health rabies program.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Snow Hill crash claims life of one, leaves another in critical condition

SNOW HILL, Md. – Maryland State Police say a crash claimed the life of a Salisbury man and left another in critical condition Tuesday evening. At around 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of southbound Route 12, south of the Wicomico/Worcester County line, for a report of a serious crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route 12 when the driver crossed the center line into the southbound lane, hitting a 2007 Honda.
SNOW HILL, MD
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy