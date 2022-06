It’s 4th of July weekend in Rockport which means it’s time for the 54th Annual Rockport Art Festival hosted by the Rockport Center for the Arts. Since its inauguration in 1969, the festival brings patrons from all around the Coastal Bend to celebrate and collect art from over 120 artists. The festival remains the most lucrative fundraiser of the year allowing for many free to low-cost visual arts and educational programs to continue at The Rockport Center for the Arts.

ROCKPORT, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO