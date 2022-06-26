UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls overturning of Roe v. Wade a 'backward step,' says the ruling 'spoke of the advancement' of women's rights

The art of concealing or misrepresenting one’s identity in the physical world has long been practised by spies engaged in espionage. In response, intelligence agencies designed techniques and technologies to identify people attempting to hide behind aliases. Now, following the US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade, women in the United States seeking assistance with unwanted pregnancies have joined the ranks of spies. The ruling has resulted in several trigger laws coming into effect in conservative states to outlaw abortions in those states. These laws, coupled with groups targeting women’s reproductive rights protests, have raised fear among women of all...

LAW ・ 24 MINUTES AGO