Hazards on Lake Michigan today

By Brennan Prill
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Swimmers are at risk today due to hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan.

If you’re planning on heading out on the lake this afternoon or evening, be aware of the hazardous swimming conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through late tonight along the lakeshore in West Michigan.

Winds are expected to be mainly from the west to the northwest later today. Because of currents, areas just north of piers will be the most dangerous. During the late afternoon and evening, the strongest winds, largest waves, and most hazardous conditions are expected.

South of Grand Haven, waves of 3-5 feet are expected with winds of 30 to 35 mph, and waves of 2-4 feet to the north.

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Comments / 9

Billie Idol
3d ago

Cruised the lakeshore today in the 65 ford. Was shocked how few people, compared to the old normal, were out and about. Saw a handful of motorcycles compared to hundreds. No other vintage or antique cars. Outside of a beach area, not one child on a bicycle. Nearly no one outside their homes. Some areas deserted. It was surreal and frankly spooky. Can’t believe it’s only $5 gas doing this.

Reply(2)
5
