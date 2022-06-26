Special Weather Statement issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 22:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING INCLUDING THE PACK CREEK FIRE BURN SCAR * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Utah and southeast Utah, including the following areas, in east central Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In southeast Utah, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. This Watch includes the Pack Creek Fire Burn Scar. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Monsoon moisture will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall on Thursday.

GRAND COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO