City View ISD responds to social media allegations

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — City View ISD has released a statement in regards to a social media post accusing an employee of misconduct.

City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong released the following statement regarding the allegations:

“It is always the goal and intent of our administration to protect our students, staff, and community.

City View ISD will not tolerate any acts of misconduct. However, we will not address such serious allegations over social media.

Anyone who would like to file a formal complaint should do so with the Superintendent and/or Chief of Police. The administration building is open from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Thursday throughout the summer months.”

Tony Bushong, Superintendent

In the Facebook post, multiple screenshots are shown from alleged victims giving their stories and details of inappropriate encounters with the employee.

At the time of writing, the post has gotten over 90 comments and over 300 shares.

City View ISD to provide counseling services

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View Independent School District will be providing counseling after the death of coach Bobby Morris. According to the district’s Facebook post, the district will have counselors on the high school campus on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Morris took his own life after allegations of wrongdoing […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Texas coach dies following allegations made on social media

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died. KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris, Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, 2022, […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
City View ISD to hold school board meeting Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View Independent School District School Board will meet Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. The agenda for the school board meeting was posted on Monday, June 27, around 4 p.m., a few hours before City View teacher and coach Bobby Morris died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Earlier Monday, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A City View ISD employee has been found dead following public allegations of misconduct. Bobby Morris was found dead on his property with a single gunshot wound at around 7 p.m. Monday, according to law enforcement. Officials would not confirm if it was suicide, citing the ongoing investigation.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFPD identifies alleged bank robber

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a bank alarm on Tuesday at the Union Square Credit Union on Holliday Street. A man, identified as Melvis Compton, allegedly walked into the bank around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted money.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Union Square Credit Union robbed, suspect caught

UPDATE June 28, 2022, 4:31 p.m. According to authorities with WFPD Union Square Credit Union was robbed after a male suspect passed a note at the bank. A weapon was not confirmed by WFPD. The suspect was captured at the Delux Inn located at 1212 Broad St. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A heavy police presence has […]
Union Square robbery suspect identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Union Square Federal Credit Union robbery. According to a release from Officer Jeff Hughes, Melvis Compton has been arrested and charged with robbery and possession of controlled substance. WFPD responded to Union Square around 3:17 p.m. for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Man Escaped from North Texas State Hospital Considered Dangerous

Police are currently on the lookout for Alexander Scott Ervin. He's considered armed and dangerous. I know here in Wichita Falls when you hear North Texas State Hospital, you probably think of the location off of Kemp Boulevard. This story is actually coming out of the Vernon facility. On Sunday night, Alexander Scott Ervin scaled an eight foot fence and escaped the facility. As of the posting this morning, he is still on the run.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
County veteran’s service officer resigns

Montague County will soon be without a veteran’s service officer, after the commissioner’s court accepted the resignation of Colm Murphy effective after July 7. The court went into closed session Monday to discuss what the agenda stated was “deliberations regarding the duties, evaluation and employment of the veteran’s service officer.”
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Health district encourages residents to take COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District encourages everyone to take proper precautions as health officials say COVID-19 is still present and on the rise within the community. Health district officials encourage residents to take the following steps to protect themselves from COVID-19:
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Nightly maintenance work for US 287

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The northbound elevated freeway of U.S. 287 will be shut down nightly for maintenance work. Crews started the job Monday night, June 27, and will continue until Friday, July 8. The night work will start at 8 p.m. and will open by 6 a.m. the following morning. Northbound U.S. 287 traffic […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Wichita Falls trash schedule for 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls has announced its holiday day trash schedule for the Fourth of July. All non-emergency facilities will be closed for the Fourth. Here’s a look at the adjusted schedule. Normal trash pickup on Monday, July 4, will move to Tuesday, July 5 Normal trash pick up on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
