ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Stallions advance to 2022 USFL Championship

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEti3_0gMjEQqA00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Stallions have advanced to the championship game in the USFL’s inaugural season, after defeating the New Orleans Breakers in the semifinals to claim the South Division.

It was an ‘MVP’ like performance from quarterback J’Mar Smith, as he finished with 190 yards passing to go with 48 on the ground. Smith made big plays when the Stallions (10-1) needed them most. Christian McFarland led the Stallions in tackles with 11.

New Orleans’ (6-5) Kyle Sloter passed for a game-high 327 yards, 154 of those to Sal Cannella, who now owns the USFL single-game receiving record. Adonis Alexander also had 11 tackles.

LIV Golf heads to Oregon, where local officials aren’t happy

New Orleans had good field possession on its first possession, starting at their own 42-yard line after taking advantage of a missed Birmingham field goal. On their first play from scrimmage, Sloter found Taywan Taylor for gain of 27 yards, moving the chains to the Birmingham 31. The drive continued for eight more plays capped by Jordan Ellis touchdown from the 1-yard line. Taylor Bertolet added the extra point to give the Breakers a 7-0 lead at the 7:25 mark of the first quarter.

Birmingham tied the game at 7-7 on its next possession, marching the ball 72 yards on 13 plays. On 3rd-and-8 from the Breakers’ 23-yard line, Smith connected with Osirus Mitchell for the touchdown on the second play of the second quarter.

The Stallions defense came up with the first big stop, when DeMarquis Gates intercepted Sloter and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.

It was back-and-forth throughout the first half, until Victor Bolden Jr, with 1:06 remaining in the half, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. The Stallions led at halftime 21-14.

After a long drive to start the second half, the Breakers settled for a field goal and Birmingham would respond with one of its own to start the fourth quarter.

Birmingham’s defense came up huge in the second half getting stops. The Stallions drove the ball down the field in the fourth and killed as much clock as possible, before Smith would score a touchdown with 39 seconds remaining to put the dagger in the Breakers season.

Stallions take on the Philadelphia Stars for the title on July 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

USFL headquarters to remain in Birmingham

Birmingham will remain the headquarters for the second season of the USFL, revealed Fox Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks in an exclusive interview with the Sports Business Journal (SBJ). Shanks, who also serves as Chair of the USFL Board of Directors confirmed for the first time, the league...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama QB Bryce Young nominated for ESPY award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has a chance to add more hardware to his shelf after being nominated for best college athlete in men’s sports for the 2022 ESPYS. Young became the first quarterback in Alabama history to win the Heisman last year. He also took home AP College Football […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star edge-rusher Bai Jobe announces final three

Bai Jobe announced his final three schools Tuesday via Twitter ahead of a commitment decision. Jobe attends Community Christian School in Oklahoma. However, he is originally from Senegal. The Senegal native listed Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma as his final three schools Tuesday. The Crimson Tide hosted Jobe for camp earlier this month, and he took official visits to Michigan State and Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What Cole Adams commitment means for Alabama

Alabama football remains hot on the recruiting trail after picking up a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver, Cole Adams, Wednesday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Adams’ commitment means for the Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Bertolet
tdalabamamag.com

Chris Braswell says Alabama’s defense is “focused on winning a national title”

We have had the opportunity to feature Dallas Turner, Brian Branch, and Chris Braswell via In My Own Words. All three defensive players for Alabama football told Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine to expect this group to become the best defense in the Nick Saban era. The Crimson Tide is coming for a College Football Playoff National Championship after losing to Georgia in 2021. Braswell, in particular, told Smith to keep his eyes on everyone defensively for Alabama in the fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

This Alabama Power unsung hero’s heart is in the community serving others

Alabama Power Information Systems Analyst Ronald Crenshaw is serving on a big stage – The World Games, the largest sporting event in Birmingham since the 1996 Olympics. Crenshaw is on temporary assignment as the assistant to the Unified Command Logistics chief for the Games. Crenshaw works to coordinate local, state and federal partners. Safety is key to ensuring the Games are successful and fun.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#New Orleans#American Football#The Birmingham Stallions#The New Orleans Breakers#The South Division#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
comebacktown.com

Overcoming a regrettable Birmingham blunder

I recently wrote a column about my all-time favorite Birmingham restaurant, Joy Young. Reminiscing is fun so I began my search for my next topic. Then I drove past the Rotary Trail sign in downtown Birmingham and the idea hit me. The Rotary Trail and sign should be celebrated, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

17 places to find late-night eats in Birmingham

We’ve all been there. You end your fun-filled night on the town and have a hankering for a midnight snack. Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered with 17 places that serve food past 10PM in Birmingham. Bonus: These restaurants have their kitchen open past 10PM most days...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Alabama A&M alumni chapter rewards three local students with scholarships

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The Talladega County area chapter of Alabama A&M University’s alumni has given three scholarships to recently-graduated seniors that will be attending the school next semester. Each year, the Talladega County area alumni chapter awards scholarships to high school seniors who will be continuing their...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy