Knox County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Licking AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution for Central Ohio, from 6 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD) should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. On Air Quality Alert days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: * Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of driving alone. Visit www.gohiocommute.com/morpc for more information. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. * Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes to the formation of ozone pollution. * Avoid use of gas-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days. For additional information, please visit the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission`s website at morpc.org/airquality
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Butler, Clark, Clermont, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Butler; Clark; Clermont; Darke; Greene; Hamilton; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Warren AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, until midnight EDT tonight. For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency`s web site at www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality. Also, The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert for Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Preble and Darke counties in the Miami Valley Region, from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night. Levels of air pollution within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit miamivalleyair.org or call 937-223-6323. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: * Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. * Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation. * Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

