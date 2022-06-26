ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East Haven Softball Achieves a Dream Season

zip06.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy virtue of winning the Southern Connecticut Conference title and breaking numerous records, Head Coach Ed Crisafi described the East Haven softball team’s 2022 season as a “year of firsts.” In order for the Yellowjackets to achieve such success, Coach Crisafi said that it took strong leadership from the team’s three...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

Related
zip06.com

Wilson’s a Defensive Stalwart for the Hornets

Aryana Wilson knows how to lock down the opposition as a member of the defensive corps for Branford’s field hockey, ice hockey, and girls’ lacrosse teams. Aryana recently completed her junior year at the high school. (Photo courtesy of Aryana Wilson) Aryana Wilson has been making a name...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Tobin’s a Force on the Singles Court

Risa Tobin netted a record of 16-6 while playing both No. 3 and 4 singles for the North Haven girls’ tennis team as a junior this spring. (Photo courtesy of Risa Tobin) The North Haven girls’ tennis team put together an excellent season in 2022, and one of the biggest factors behind the Nighthawks’ success was the performance of junior singles player Risa Tobin. Risa’s efforts bolstered a talented singles lineup that helped North Haven earn 15 victories as she emerged as a leader on the team.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Wakelee Stood Tall as Old Saybrook’s Goalie

Senior captain Sam Wakelee capped off her career as Old Saybrook’s goalie by earning All-Shoreline Conference First Team honors for the league champion Rams this spring. (Photo courtesy of Sam Wakelee) There is a lot of pressure on a goalkeeper to make crucial saves for their team in the...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Brooks Finds Her Stride Between the Baselines

Abby Brooks established herself as key player in the singles lineup while leading the East Haven girls’ tennis team as a junior captain during the 2022 spring season. (Photo courtesy of Abby Brooks) When Abby Brooks played tennis for first time as a sophomore, she was immediately thrown into...
EAST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Sports#Easties
zip06.com

Kollmer Made a Great Call to Play Lacrosse

In only his second season playing lacrosse, Michael Kollmer solidified a spot on the All-Shoreline Conference Team for his performance as a midfielder with the Warriors this spring. (Photo courtesy of Michael Kollmer) A lifelong soccer player, Michael Kollmer decided to try something new and join the Valley Regional boys’...
DEEP RIVER, CT
zip06.com

Michael Adams: Road Runner

Mike Adams has already collected a first - he was the first person to sign up for the 44th annual Four on the Fourth road race. (Photo by Rita Christopher/The Courier) Mike Adams already has a first and Chester Rotary’s Four on the Fourth road race has not even been run yet. Mike was the first Chester resident to sign up for the 44th annual race this year. Though many road races now measure distances in kilometers, Chester calculates distance, as it always has, in miles.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

EHHS Builds Advanced Manufacturing Lab

East Haven High School students will soon be able to learn manufacturing at the school’s new Advanced Manufacturing Lab. (Illustration courtesy of East Haven High School) Contrary to the rumor that manufacturing is dying in the U.S., in truth, the industry is alive and well, especially in Connecticut, according to East Haven High School (EHHS) Assistant Principal Amy Farotti. As a result, EHHS is now in the midst of constructing a manufacturing lab to prepare interested students for future employment in the manufacturing field right here in Connecticut.
EAST HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Saybrook Chamber Offers a Day of Golf for Good Cause

Eager to support local businesses and get in a round of golf with friends at the same time? The Old Saybrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting a golf tournament at Fox Hopyard on July 18. Reservations are still available. The tournament costs $175 per person and will take place at...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Community Commemorates Blackstone Library's 125th Birthday

An estimated 250 community members came out to help celebrate the 125th anniversary of Branford's James Blackstone Memorial Library under sunny skies on Saturday, June 25. The Blackstone Library's 125th Birthday Bash served up story-telling and live music, games and giveaways, free food and ice cream, and even a chance to meet "Mr. Blackstone" – and some of his descendants – strolling among community members as they enjoyed picnics and played lawn games on the library grounds.
BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Star Teacher Moves Up To Assistant Principal

Veteran Clinton Avenue School teacher Lauren Sepulveda will leave her ​“home” to become the next assistant principal of John S. Martinez School. That administrative promotion was approved at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, held via Zoom. Sepulveda will fill the last vacant administrative appointment as of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy