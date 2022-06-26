ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, TX

2 shot, including 9-year-old at an apartment complex in Wharton, police say

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gMiwHV200 A 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday morning, police said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Riverbend Apartments at 2500 Junior College Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the boy with a gunshot wound in his back.

He was taken to a hospital in Houston by Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

A subsequent 911 call led officers to the OakBend emergency room, where they discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Police believe the man was involved in an argument with unknown suspects.

Investigators said they believe the boy was "an unintended victim of that gunfire exchange."

If you have any information about this incident, tip anonymously via the P3 Tips website or contact Det. Sgt. Eder at 979 532-3131.

Comments / 1

