2 shot, including 9-year-old at an apartment complex in Wharton, police say

A 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Riverbend Apartments at 2500 Junior College Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the boy with a gunshot wound in his back.

He was taken to a hospital in Houston by Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

A subsequent 911 call led officers to the OakBend emergency room, where they discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Police believe the man was involved in an argument with unknown suspects.

Investigators said they believe the boy was "an unintended victim of that gunfire exchange."