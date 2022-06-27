How to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 for free online – Belfast DJ duo's close-out West Holts Stage performance

Bicep headlined the West Holt Stage at Glastonbury 2022 on Sunday 26th June. The Belfast DJ duo brought a spectacular visual performance to go along with their unique style of breakbeat. Sunglasses and vibing with arms in the air was the order of the day. Whether you're back home and want to relive the moment or are dying to see what you missed, the good news is that you can watch it all back for free on BBC iPlayer – at least until the end of July. Here's how to watch Bicep's Glastonbury 2022 performance wherever you are in the world.

Watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022

FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Watch BBC iPlayer from abroad with ExpressVPN

Bicep – aka Belfast-born/London-based duo Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson – are often compared to dance music royalty Orbital. The Glue hitmakers are known for their ambient belters, so their Sunday set was a classic Glastonbury closer.

The duo's West Holts Stage performance topped off an orgy of "beats, bass, rhythms and rhymes" from Angelique KiDJo, Koffee and Snarky Puppy.

Elsewhere, Diana Ross had a crack at Sunday's 'Tea Time' legend slot, while rapper Kendrick Lamar rounded out Glastonbury with a headline performance on the Pyramid Stage. You can catch them all on-demand on BBC iPlayer. Here's how to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer is the place to find Bicep's performance , along with everything else from Glastonbury 2022 . Simply sign up for a BBC account and you're good to go!

UK citizen outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN . Full instructions below.

Watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

How to use a VPN to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022



Using a VPN to watch Bicep at Glastonbury 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Bicep, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

West Holts Stage 2022 Sunday lineup

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

All times BST

SUNDAY 26TH JUNE 2022

9.45pm-11.15pm – Bicep

8pm-9pm – Angelique KiDJo

6.30pm-6.30pm – Koffee

5pm-6pm – Snarky Puppy

3.30pm-4.30pm – Nubya Garcia

2pm-3pm – Nightmares On Wax

12.30pm-1.30pm – Emma-Jean Thackray

11am-12pm – Ishmael Ensemble