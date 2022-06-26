ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Impressive Stat Shows Promise for Adonai Mitchell

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2021 season, there were several players for the Bulldogs who were unleashed into the gauntlet of what is SEC football, and quite early on in their careers. True freshman Brock Bowers...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

3 UGA players make All-American team

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed three players on the 2022 Walter Camp Football Foundation preseason All-American team. Tight End Brock Bowers joined two members of the Bulldog’s top-rated defense. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo gave the Bulldogs three first-teamers. Ringo...
ATLANTA, GA
fanrecap.com

What ACC’s scheduling change means for Clemson

Asked recently about the idea of ACC going to a 3-5-5 future scheduling format, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he was largely indifferent on the matter, though he acknowledged he has a soft spot for divisions. “As long as there’s some equity in how the schedule is done, I think...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Lands 4-Star Former Georgia Commit

One of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class is heading to Columbus. Former Georgia commit and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee announced his commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes this Monday evening. Lee is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Ellenwood, Georgia. He's the No. 18...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
styleblueprint.com

This Georgia Home Defines ‘Woodsy Chic’

From state parks, nature centers, and a botanical garden to visual arts centers and historic monuments, Gainesville, GA, has scenery in spades. Not to be confused with the town in Florida of the same name, this Gainesville is a significantly less-populated area that boasts that wonderfully charming Southern small-town feel. It even earned the moniker “Hospitality Capital of the World” when it hosted the 1996 Olympic rowing and kayaking events. Situated by Lake Lanier at the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills, Gainesville offers a heavily wooded area with outdoor adventure, water recreation galore, and homes worth putting on your radar.
GAINESVILLE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Black bear sighted in Buford near Robert Bell Parkway

Residents in Buford should be on alert as a one-year-old bear cub has been sighted in the area of Robert Bell Parkway/Bona Road/Forest Street area. Multiple readers confirmed the report of the bear sighting to the North Gwinnett Voice on Sunday, June 26 in the vicinity of Robert Bell Parkway. However, posts from the Nextdoor app said that the bear has been seen in the Shadburn Ferry Road and the Lake Lanier Islands areas as well.
BUFORD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec#National Champions#Y Tight#The University Of Georgia
CBS 46

You won’t believe who racked up these Peach Pass fines

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jerry Sammons was not overly concerned when Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) sent him a toll violation notice in February 2020. SRTA included a surveillance photo showing his personalized license plate, but the offending driver’s car was different. Sammons owns an Infinity, but the car in the photo showed a much larger GMC or Chevrolet SUV.
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Fourth of July Fun around Gainesville, GA

Independence Day is celebrated with lots of family fun around our nation each year. Looking for fireworks in Gainesville, GA or Fourth of July celebrations including parades and festivals in Gainesville, GA? Check out this guide to find the best Fourth of July Festivities in Hall County and surrounding areas.
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate convicted of murdering Georgia prison guards dead from suicide in jail

JACKSON, Ga. - A prisoner who was convicted of murdering two Georgia prison guards has taken his own life while awaiting his execution. Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections says officers found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia Sunday afternoon.
JACKSON, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man’s body recovered from Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville

Emergency crews on Saturday recovered the body of a man from Lake Knickerbocker in Gainesville. An autopsy will be conducted to determine if it’s the same man they’ve been searching for since Wednesday. Authorities believe the man may have taken his own life. According to Gainesville Police, the...
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man killed in weekend hit-and-run

A Gainesville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon just east of the city, and police are searching for a suspect. The Georgia State Patrol said Victor Rodriguez, 49, was crossing Thousand Oaks Drive at about 6:30 p.m. A vehicle struck Rodriguez and fled the scene. Rodriguez died from his injuries. GSP said Rodriguez was wearing reflective clothing at the time of the incident.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police release name of man found dead in Lake Lanier

Authorities have released the name of the man who was found dead in Lake Lanier near Longwood Park on June 23. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the victim was identified as Rocky Joe Hammond, 61, of Gainesville. Holbrook said Hammond died in an accidental drowning. Original story posted June...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy