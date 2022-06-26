You'll Hate This, But I Recast The Kardashians As MCU Characters
Since 2007, I've done nothing but consume content from my two favorite worlds — the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Each world is jam-packed with love-to-hate super-humans, unbelievable retcons, and the best outfits in any multiverse.
So, I decided that I must unite reality TV's mightiest heroes, the Kardashians, and decide who they would be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once and for all.Hulu / Via giphy.com
Marvel superheroes are from a different reality. The Kardashians are in the news every day for being detached from reality. They live in worlds so unbelievable that ordinary people like us can't wrap our heads around it. I genuinely believe they're the same people. I'm ready to die on this hill as a champion of truth and justice. I know I'm right and prepared to battle if you disagree.VH1 / Via giphy.com
Let's play "if the Kardashians were characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe."
There might be a spoiler in here, depending on which rock you're living under.
Comments / 0