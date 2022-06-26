You'll Hate This, But I Recast The Kardashians As MCU Characters

Put some respect on these names. In the beginning, it was hard to trust where the MCU would take the storyline of the Sokovian villain. We held out long enough to see her genuinely desire nothing more than true love and a happy ending. She was ready to do whatever it took to make that vision a reality. If you mashed up most clips of Kourtney's exchanges over the last decades, she might come off as an entitled brat. Real Kourtney day ones, like myself, can read between the lines and realize all the bullshit she had to put up with over the years. Like the Scarlet Witch's journey in WandaVision , we witness the growth and endless layers of a once one-sided character. Kourtney's not just somebody's sister. She's a leading woman. I'm happy she's finally getting the attention she deserves.