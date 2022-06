On June 24, 2022 at approximately 10:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting at that scene, but did not locate any victims. While officers were on scene, they were notified that a person had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal transport. Officers were advised that the adult male victim had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates this victim’s injuries are connected to the scene on Williamson Road NW.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO