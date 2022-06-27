ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: Miss Hartsville claims Miss South Carolina crown

By Allen Wallace
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of South Carolina student from Socastee will represent the Palmetto State in the 2022 Miss America competition. Jill Dudley, Miss Hartsville, claimed the Miss South Carolina crown Saturday night at Township Auditorium. The 22-year-old will...

Miss South Carolina and Miss S.C. Teen 2022 crowned

Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium Saturday, June 25. Dudley is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America.
Socastee native crowned Miss South Carolina 2022

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — This year’s 2022 Miss South Carolina has some local ties to the Grand Strand. Jill Dudley grew up in Socastee and graduated from Socastee High School. She attended college at Coastal Carolina University, and now holds the title of Miss South Carolina after being crowned last week. “I was so in […]
WORLD'S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
BREAKING: 2nd earthquake of day hits South Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — South Carolina was rattled by a medium size earthquake two times Wednesday, bringing the total for the week to three. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit just northeast of Columbia Wednesday night at 7:03 PM. The quake was centered near Elgin, South Carolina about 19 miles northeast of Columbia, South Carolina.
How A Black Man Became One Of The Largest Slaveowners In South Carolina In 1860s

Slavery in the U.S. remains a complicated period in history that continues to negatively affect Africans and African Americans alike. Most slave owners were thought to be mostly wealthy, White individuals but historical accounts have shown that slaves were also largely owned by Black people or people of color. In 1830, 3,775 freed former slaves owned about 12,100 slaves, writes historian Carter G. Woodson.
Eat like a local's out-of-town guest at your favorite South Carolina beach town

No one goes to New York City to eat at the Times Square Olive Garden, or to Charlotte to eat at Denny’s, so why would you go to Myrtle Beach to eat at Chili’s?. Nothing against Never-Ending Breadsticks, Moons over my Hammy or Baby Back Ribs, but when we are vacationing, we want to eat like the locals — or at least, we want to eat at the restaurants where the locals would take their own out-of-town guests.
Tax-free weekend in South Carolina kicks off Aug. 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina sales tax holiday will be returning this year, starting Friday, Aug. 5. It will last through Sunday, Aug. 7, according to the state Department of Revenue. “With the increased cost of living, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families....
South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
Gallery:Are the South Carolina Or North Carolina Beaches Better

This debate has been going on since the colonial days. Who has the best beaches , North Carolina or South Carolina. I consider myself somewhat of an armchair expert on the topic and here is what I think. When I say “armchair expert” it’s because I have been to the...
