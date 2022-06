A dive team has recovered the body of a man who drowned at Lake Lanier on Saturday, June 18. Nine days after 29-year-old Atlanta resident Kaiyan Ding went under the lake waters and never resurfaced, Lake Lanier Recovery Divers, a private diving company, recovered his body on Monday, June 27. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Ding, who was on a pontoon boat with friends, had gone into the water to retrieve a hat that had blown overboard.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO