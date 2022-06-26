ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England on course for New Zealand series whitewash after Jack Leach career-best figures

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5Z38_0gMhoGKe00

Jack Leach completed a career-best 10-wicket match at Headingley to set England on course for another fearless run chase and a series whitewash over New Zealand .

The left-arm spinner followed up his first-innings haul of 5-100 with even better figures of 5-66 as New Zealand set their hosts a target of 296 on day four of the third and final Test.

Ordinarily that would look like a huge ask but, having chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge, England went about their business with a flourish to reach 183-2 at stumps.

Ollie Pope stroked a fluent 81 not out as he continued to grow into his new role at number three and Joe Root was at his unflappable best with an unbeaten 55. A sense of inevitability settled over proceedings as they piled on 132 together, leaving an apparent victory lap on day five.

Yorkshire have thrown their doors open to spectators for free, replicating Nottinghamshire’s successful initiative last week, and will hope to fill the stands for a triumphant conclusion to a gripping month-long contest.

But for Leach, the trip to Leeds has already been a success. Best remembered in these parts for his cult classic one not out in the Ashes Test of 2019, he now has even better memories to cherish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDUSQ_0gMhoGKe00

A very different story appeared to be taking shape when Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell spent a wicketless morning session piecing together their fourth century stand of the trip.

England started the day in buoyant mood after taking four wickets on the third evening, bringing Mitchell and Blundell together with a fragile lead of 137.

But the pair have tapped into something special in the past few weeks, totting up partnerships worth 236, 195 and 120. It was, then, no shock to see them chalk up another 113.

England were quiet, failing to muster a single chance in almost three hours of soberly attritional cricket as the dogged Kiwi duo blunted the bowlers with relish.

It all changed at 2.25pm when Matthew Potts, the rookie seamer whose stock appears to rise with every spell, barged the door ajar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091jm4_0gMhoGKe00

Having seen an lbw decision against Blundell (88no) turned down off the first ball of his over, he proved his character by dusting himself down, brushing off the disappointment and pinning Mitchell clean in front for 56 just four balls later.

Mitchell, for once bested, departed with a series tally of 538 and an average of 107.6.

New Zealand had been comfortable at 243 ahead with five wickets in hand, but Potts’s perseverance broke the spell. Leach happily picked up the baton, mopping up the tail in clinical fashion.

Michael Bracewell holed out to deep midwicket looking to clear the ropes, Tim Southee was cleaned up by an arm ball that skidded through him and Neil Wagner was caught behind in unusual fashion by substitute wicketkeeper Sam Billings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJFb8_0gMhoGKe00

The Kent gloveman, who made an emergency journey north due to a case of Covid-19 for Ben Foakes , was unable to gather the edge cleanly but did snare the ball between his legs before pouching it as it dropped down.

Leach finished the job when he clean bowled number 11 Trent Boult on the charge, keeping England’s challenge just below the 300 mark and becoming the first English spinner to take 10 wickets at home since Graeme Swann in 2013.

Despite having an abundance of time to get the runs, England’s fourth innings began in predictably eventful fashion. Alex Lees was run out in the fifth over, falling victim to Zak Crawley’s jittery pursuit of a single and some smart tag-team work in the field from Kane Williamson and Boult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvYvi_0gMhoGKe00

Crawley, in desperate need of a score, was oozing nervous energy in the opening skirmishes but threw off the shackles with four boundaries in an over off Boult.

England passed 50 in just 12 overs but that was the end of the road for Crawley, who lunged at an off-break from Bracewell and lobbed a catch to cover for an indifferent 25.

In their eagerness to stay on top, New Zealand squandered two DRS reviews in two balls – both horribly misjudged lbw shouts against Root.

Soon the ball was travelling again, with Bracewell milked for a handful boundaries. Pope was threading his drives through the off-side at will and Root cheerily handing out some of his sweep variations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tB5wB_0gMhoGKe00

For the second game in a row Root left jaws on the floor with an act of remarkable improvisation, shovelling the combative Wagner over third man for six with a reverse scoop.

The runs kept flowing at a rate more suited to ODIs, with twin half-centuries for Pope and Root as England hurtled along at 4.69 an over.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Castle Drogo: England's 'last castle' restored after nine years

Conservation work on the last castle to be built in England has been completed after nine years. Castle Drogo, built on Dartmoor, Devon, between 1911 and 1932, had suffered "major structural problems" resulting in serious leaks and water damage. Its restoration began in 2013 after a fundraising appeal was launched...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan's role with the BBC under review as diversity group slam broadcaster's 'damaging, embarrassing and unsettling' decision to stand by ex-England cricket captain after he was charged by the ECB over the Yorkshire racism scandal

Michael Vaughan’s role with the BBC is under review after the broadcaster’s diversity groups branded the decision to stand by the former England captain ‘totally inexcusable’ and ‘embarrassing’. Vaughan, 47, was one of several people charged by the ECB after the racism scandal at...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Serena Williams defeated in epic deciding tie-break by Harmony Tan after Rafael Nadal win

Serena Williams was denied a stunning comeback on her Wimbledon return and first singles match in 12 months as Harmony Tan edged a three-set epic under the roof on Centre Court.The seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams, whose last match came as she tore her hamstring during a first-round defeat on Centre Court 364 days ago, fought from a set down but had no answers to the tenacity and brilliance of Tan, the world number 115 from France.The drama peaked in an extraordinary final-set deciding tie-break, with the scores locked at 6-6 in the third. Tan displayed outstanding tennis to oust...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Wagner
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Graeme Swann
Person
Tom Blundell
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Ben Foakes
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Tim Southee
The Independent

Simon Harmer bowls Essex to thrilling win while Surrey dominate Kent

Simon Harmer scored career-best match figures in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One as Essex beat Hampshire in a nail-biting victory, winning by 12 runs in three days.The off-spinner took seven for 161 in Essex’s second innings to return 15 for 207 overall as Hampshire fell agonisingly short of their target of 299.WOWWWWWW WHAT A GAME, WHAT AN ENDING 🤩Barker takes on Harmer and is caught on the boundary by Walter. He goes for 42 and Essex win by 12 runs here at Chelmsford 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WdZgrJCyOO— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) June 28, 2022Harmer found the breakthrough taking the wicket of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England have sounded 'alarm bells around world cricket' after scintillating whitewash of New Zealand, claims Brendon McCullum, as the head coach prepares for more 'Baz-ball' against world Test champions India

Brendon McCullum believes ‘alarm bells’ have sounded for England’s Test opponents as they prepare to build on their whitewash of New Zealand by taking on India at Edgbaston on Friday. England scored at 4.54 an over during their 3-0 win over the world champions, reducing tricky run-chases...
WORLD
BBC

Ireland v India: Tourists edge Irish by four runs in T20 thriller at Malahide

India 225-7 (20 overs): Hooda 104, Samson 77; Adair 3-42 Ireland 221-5 (20 overs): Balbirnie 60, Stirling 40; Bishnoi 1-41 Ireland gave world number one side India a scare in the second Twenty20 but fell agonisingly short of a first victory over the tourists. A second-wicket partnership of 176 between...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zealand Series#England#Whitewash
The Independent

Best Wimbledon start in 25 years for British players as six more reach round two

British tennis had a day to remember at Wimbledon on Tuesday as six more players reached the second round, making it the best performance in 25 years.Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady and Alastair Gray joined Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie in winning their opening matches.Not since 1997 has Britain had nine representatives through to the second round of the singles, while Harriet Dart can make it 10 in her delayed match against Rebeka Masarova on Wednesday.That would be a figure not seen since 1984 and further indication that, after years of relying on...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
New Zealand
The Independent

Marizanne Kapp steers South Africa out of trouble after England’s flying start

Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat as South Africa recovered from 45 for four to reach 284 all out on the first day of England Women’s only Test match of the summer.Kapp hit 150 from 213 deliveries as England ushered in a new era with four debutants, three taking their maiden Test wickets.Here we take a look at some of the talking points from the opening day.Moment of the dayEngland handed out four new caps at the start of the day, to Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards and Emma Lamb, and the first three all took wickets on the...
WORLD
The Independent

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell thwart England again at Headingley

England were frustrated by the familiar pairing of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell as New Zealand fought back hard on the fourth morning of the Headingley Test.Mitchell and Blundell have been constant irritants to England over the course of the series, sharing big stands of 195 and 236 at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, and the pair once again combined to shut down the home attack.A sequence of four wickets in a rousing evening session on day three had put England firmly in control of the match, but they drew a blank over the course of two difficult hours on Sunday.The...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Schmidt joins New Zealand after Covid fells coaches before Ireland tour

Joe Schmidt has been rushed into the New Zealand set-up after Covid-19 felled the side’s coaching stocks on the eve of Ireland’s tour.The former Ireland boss was due to start coaching his home country’s side after the tour but positive tests for head coach Ian Foster as well as assistants John Plumtree and Scott McLeod forced Schmidt to join them early, NZ Rugby said.“Joe will come in for Tuesday and Thursday’s trainings this week, and we’re really grateful to have his help,” Foster said.“We’ve planned for this kind of disruption and we’ve got back up plans and people on standby....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Michael Vaughan ‘steps back’ from BBC work after staff raise concerns

Michael Vaughan has decided to step back from his commentary work with the BBC “for the time being”.Former England cricket team captain Vaughan had been suspended by the BBC after he was implicated in allegations of racism at Yorkshire, in the scandal sparked by Azeem Rafiq’s claims of prolonged abuse at the county.Vaughan was stood down by the BBC in November last year after allegations of racism from Rafiq, who claimed the former England skipper told a group of Muslim players in 2009 there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.Earlier this month, Yorkshire...
TWITTER
BBC

County Championship: Lyndon James' career-best 155 helps Notts pile up the runs against Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day two):. Nottinghamshire 551-8 dec: James 155, Hameed 101, Mullaney 79, Patterson-White 50; Hollman 4-122 Middlesex (2pts) trail Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 445 runs with six wickets remaining. Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire tightened their grip on their County Championship match against Middlesex, posting...
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2009 – New Centre Court roof closed for first time at Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s new Centre Court roof was closed for the first time for a match on this day in 2009.The retractable roof was shut midway through the fourth-round encounter between Russian world number one Dinara Safina and Amelie Mauresmo after light rain interrupted proceedings.At 4.35pm a team of 17 pulled the covers across the court as a voice came over the speakers, stating: “Ladies and gentlemen play is suspended and a further announcement will be made shortly.”Four minutes later the lights went on in the four corners of the stadium and the state-of-the-art roof buzzed into life, taking seven minutes to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Eoin Morgan says it’s ‘right time’ to go as he confirms international retirement

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan insisted now was “the right time” to step down as he announced his retirement from international cricket.Morgan has revolutionised England’s limited-overs fortunes in his seven-and-a-half-year reign, taking them from also-rans at the 2015 World Cup to champions for the first time four years later.But he has been beset by form and fitness issues over the last 12 months and, despite an ambition to lead the side at the T20 World Cup this autumn, the 35-year-old has ultimately decided to walk away.Jos Buttler is widely expected to step up from his position as deputy to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy