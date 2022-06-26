People Are Sharing Stereotypes About Their Home Countries, Some Of Which Are Completely False (While Others Are, In Fact, True)

Hundreds of dogs have been rescued from a truck in China that was taking them to be slaughtered at the highly controversial Yulin dog meat “festival”.Activists said the “truck from hell” was carrying 386 dogs in crampt conditions when it was spotted in Shaanxi city on Sunday and pulled over with the help of the police. Shaanxi is about 800km away from the city of Yulin, where the so-called “festival” of dog meat takes place every year despite efforts to ban it. Video and photos taken by the activists and released to global animal protection group Humane Society International...

CHINA ・ 8 DAYS AGO