ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

People Are Sharing Stereotypes About Their Home Countries, Some Of Which Are Completely False (While Others Are, In Fact, True)

By Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xZZ3_0gMhmRrp00

When it comes to countries you've never visited, it can sometimes be easy to believe whatever stereotypes you hear.

NBC

So Redditor u/Odd_Employee_7004 asked, "What is the main stereotype about your country?" So whether totally unfounded or laughably accurate, here's what people said.

1. Egypt: "We all ride around on camels. I'm an Egyptian, and I have never seen a camel in real life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G37sR_0gMhmRrp00

u/delpanto93

Emma Tyers / Getty Images

2. Switzerland: "Everything is clean, and everything is wildly expensive. Yes, this is entirely true."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfMJh_0gMhmRrp00

u/TheHighFlyer

Michael Robinson / Getty Images

3. Canada: "That we're all really polite and we put maple syrup on everything. (At least the maple syrup stereotype is true, though.)"

Vimeo

u/TheBulldogIsHere

4. New Zealand: "That we all say stuff like 'put another shrimp on the barbie.' Shrimp is not a thing here. We call them prawns."

New Line Cinema

u/ChanceRegret2607

5. South Africa: "That we don't have paved roads, cities, electricity, or any of the modern conveniences, it's just jungle filled with animals where everyone lives in mud huts. I wouldn't say these stereotypes annoy me, but they certainly amuse me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tup1R_0gMhmRrp00

u/Reapr

Mlenny / Getty Images

6. India: "That all we eat is curry. We have thousands of different dishes, and not everything is spicy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVibK_0gMhmRrp00

u/_negiboi

Lisovskaya / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Poland: "That the whole country is a grey, depressing wasteland. In reality, it's a very beautiful place with tons of gorgeous nature."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcAXh_0gMhmRrp00

u/Space_Codette

Tomasz Poraj / Getty Images/EyeEm

8. Germany: "Our stereotype is best told with a joke: 'How many Germans do you need to change a light bulb?' One. We are very efficient and not funny."

NBC

u/R3v1cu7

9. Ireland: "That we drink a lot of alcohol and our diet consists entirely of potatoes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pYY2_0gMhmRrp00

u/fedupofbrick

Bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. New Zealand: "That the only thing we care about is rugby and we all live in hobbit holes. I, for one, am absolutely terrified of rugby."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L29YH_0gMhmRrp00

u/GalactikNZ

Anna Gorin / Getty Images

11. France: "That we are unpleasant, we don't shower often enough, and we're always carrying a baguette."

Netflix

u/Groumoum

12. Brazil: "That our biggest pastimes are samba and soccer, that we live in the middle of the jungle, and that Brazil is made up only of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DP3cw_0gMhmRrp00

u/pao-de-mel

Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

13. Scotland: "We all eat haggis, drink whisky, and wear skirts."

NBC

u/crazyface81

14. Any country in Africa: "That Africa is one homogeneous country, not an entire continent made up of 50+ distinct countries."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZJ0D_0gMhmRrp00

u/ta_ref

Getty Images

15. Australia: "That the whole country is dangerous. That spiders, drop bears, snakes, feral cats, and dogs will rip your heart out every time you step out the door."

Warner Bros

u/Cletus_Spooge_pants

16. Pakistan: "That the whole country is in the middle of the desert, people live in huts, and they all speak Arabic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ivQy_0gMhmRrp00

Pastabilities

Shehzaad Maroof / Getty Images

17. The Netherlands: "That we all wear wooden clogs and smoke weed all day."

New Line Cinema

s463b03bd4

18. Canada: "That it's always snowy and wintery. As a Canadian, I can assure you that Canada is a HUGE country. We’ve got everything from deserts to rainforests. Some parts of the country get tons of snow while others barely even freeze."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlG2N_0gMhmRrp00

suzannel46f36ed04

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images

19. England: "That we have all met the Queen. Dear Americans, we have not. The number of people that ask me this question is ridiculous. Have you met the president?"

Press Association / Livestream

ashtree

20. Colombia: "Colombian here. People immediately associate my country with cocaine and Pablo Escobar. Netflix’s Narcos sure didn’t help. The guy's been dead for almost 30 years, and we still can’t seem to get rid of that monster."

Netflix

—u/Timullin

21. Russia: "That we all drink vodka from sun-up to sun-down and have bears walking around the city."

Hulu

u/meamoyourmama

22. Germany: "That everyone wears lederhosen. As a German, I can tell you that no one walks around in lederhosen except in Munich on Oktoberfest...or tourists visiting the country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jagSZ_0gMhmRrp00

u/levelup_jar

Nikada / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Lebanon: "That the whole country is a desert. Truthfully, Lebanon contains no desert whatsoever despite the fact that our neighboring countries do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IzbQ_0gMhmRrp00

u/Jad-Ali-Dakroub

Vadim_nefedov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. India: "That a bachelor degree is worthless. You're a shame unless you have a shiny masters or doctorate from America or Europe."

Searchlight Pictures

u/deleted

25. Finland: "That we are quiet, introverted, and like our privacy. There are exceptions, especially among younger people, but most of us really don't know how to speak to other people. If you want to start a random conversation on a bus or a train, you'd better be, like, 80 years old or drunk."

Bravo

u/deleted

26. Italy: "That we eat pasta six times per week at least. Honestly, it's true for the vast majority of Italians."

NBC

u/Doxep

27. France: "Everyone is rude and unwelcoming. Most stereotypical 'rude' French people live in Paris. The rest of us are way more kind and polite."

Pixar

u/AtStitch

28. Mexico: "The whole country is made up of deserts. It's hot and sunny all the time. We wear sombreros all the time. We only drink tequila, and we can all dance salsa. None of these things are true about my country."

Pixar

u/mitzina

29. England: "That we have bad teeth, bad food, and good manners."

New Line Cinema

u/Big_Caregiver_2725

30. Spain: "So many tourists associate my whole country with bull fighting and the culture around it. In reality, most people I know hate or ignore this 'tradition' all together. In fact, parts of the country don't even allow it anymore."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHvHZ_0gMhmRrp00

u/dpacheco3

Mike Brinson / Getty Images

31. Sweden: "That all our women are really beautiful. Yes, it's true, and it's sad because I have zero chance with any of them."

Paramount Pictures

u/off-and-on

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
BBC

African brain drain: '90% of my friends want to leave'

A new survey of more than 4,500 young people in Africa, aged 18-24, has found that 52% of them are likely to consider emigrating in the next few years, citing economic hardship and education opportunities as the top reasons. The BBC spoke to five young people in Nigeria and South Africa who said they do not feel safe in their countries and lack access to work opportunities, but for those in Ghana the picture looks very different.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereotypes#Russia#French People#Nbc#Egyptian#U Delpanto93#U Thebulldogishere 4#Shrimp#New Line Cinema#U Chanceregret2607 5
Narcity USA

These Baby Names Are Illegal In Certain Parts Of The World & A Few Are Pretty Common

If you're looking for a unique baby name that breaks the mould, you might want to make sure it's not banned in the country where you live - or somewhere else. There are a few fairly common names for boys and girls that are actually illegal to give out in certain nations around the world. In fact, you probably know someone whose name is banned in another country.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
The Independent

Truck carrying 386 dogs stopped on way to controversial China ‘dog meat festival’

Hundreds of dogs have been rescued from a truck in China that was taking them to be slaughtered at the highly controversial Yulin dog meat “festival”.Activists said the “truck from hell” was carrying 386 dogs in crampt conditions when it was spotted in Shaanxi city on Sunday and pulled over with the help of the police. Shaanxi is about 800km away from the city of Yulin, where the so-called “festival” of dog meat takes place every year despite efforts to ban it. Video and photos taken by the activists and released to global animal protection group Humane Society International...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy