Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, high of 80

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the cold front came through...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers, storms possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and a few storms are possible for the Chicago area Saturday evening. However, the threat is diminshed by cooler air from earlier showers, and the main threat is much farther southwest. Showers and storms will end Saturday night, bringing about a very pleasant Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. It will be a beautiful day for the Chicago Pride Parade. There will be a nice dry stretch into early next week. Temperatures will warm up gently next week as well. 
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Bye Bye Blue: A Lament for the Classic Divvy Bikes

I’m a longtime bike commuter, and a fan of Chicago’s bike-share program, Divvy, with its big, blue, heavy, classic pedal-powered bikes. They’ve been a great option for getting around—it’s like having spare bikes around the city. But I’m worried about Divvy’s future. The...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
#First Alert
QSR magazine

Soul & Smoke Opens Walk-Up Eatery in Chicago

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of some of Chicago’s best chef-crafted BBQ and comfort food, announced the opening of their walk-up eatery at Rockwell on the River on Wednesday, June 29. Soul & Smoke’s Avondale ghost kitchen will be moving to this location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available.
CHICAGO, IL
reporterwings.com

Afternoon Briefing: Once again, Cook County on high alert for COVID-19

Cook County is again at a high COVID-19 alert level. The Tribune’s Jake Sheridan reports a slight increase in hospitalizations reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed it back over the high threshold. Also happening today, a Fox News analyst’s 18-year-old brother was fatally shot in...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Slipped Disc

Death of a Chicago conductor

Musicians across the city are mourning the loss of Terrance Gray. Mr. Gray’s career as a violinist and conductor garnered him national and international recognition. Born in Wisconsin, he began studying the violin with Elizabeth Grabow Mueller at the age of eight. Mr. Gray went on to study with Marc Zinger and Victor Aitay at DePaul University and later studied with Ruben Gonzalez. He served as concertmaster of the DePaul University Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Mr. Gray later became a founding member of Chicago Sinfonietta as well as embarking on the study of conducting.
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police issue alert over Southwest Side robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June. Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts. In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with...
CHICAGO, IL
kolomkobir.com

Five Properties For Sale With Their Own Beaches – Chicago Magazine

We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.
CHICAGO, IL

