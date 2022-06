TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning fell short of the first Stanley Cup three-peat since 1983 -- but they don't believe their dynasty has crumbled. "Who said we're done?" Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said after his team's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. "This core is here. We've battled. We've been through everything you can think of and, for the most part, we've found a way to come out on top."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO