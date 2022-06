Quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada is set for a massive payday before he even steps foot on a college football field. According to On3 Sports, the Miami Hurricanes dropped a stupendous amount of money to lure in the 4-star recruit, who snubbed Florida in the process. Rashada agreed to a $9.5 million NIL with Miami booster […] The post Miami Hurricanes recruit hauls in $9.5 million NIL deal after turning down $11 million to go to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO