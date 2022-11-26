Customers Have Been Loving This ‘Quiet’ & ‘Multifunctional’ Cordless Vacuum That’s Nearly 80% Off For Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Either you’re Monica from Friends with cleaning or you put it off for as long as possible, there’s no in-between. Either way, you have to clean your home to make it a happy home. Sweep away the pet hair, clean the rugs , vacuum the house — it can be a lot. So whenever we can, we love finding products that customers rave about that can do multiple things at once.

Vacuum cleaners have been stepping up their game lately, with many being multifunctional. Speaking of multifunctional, Amazon shoppers are loving this quiet, versatile vacuum that’s 78 percent off for a limited time, making it only $99. See why people are loving it below!

Buy: INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $99.97, originally $595.97

The INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a multifunctional cordless vacuum that can help you tackle any surface in your home you need to clean. This powerful and lightweight cleaning product comes with multiple different heads to help you clean in many ways. Along with that, it’s extendable and helps you filter through the debris it gathers. Per the brand, it claims to be so quiet that it won’t disturb members of the household (even if they’re napping!)

One of the top Amazon reviews raved about the vacuum, especially with the great price. They said: “This vacuum is awesome for hardwood floors and pet hair. I use the low setting on the hard floors and the high setting on the carpets . We have struggled to find a vacuum that effectively cleans up all the pet hair we have without it just scattering it around. The cordless is great and the battery life has been great.”

Another review added, “It is very useful and convenient for families that have kids… Sometimes, kids can do the cleaning as well because it is very lightweight.”

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: