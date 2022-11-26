ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Customers Have Been Loving This ‘Quiet’ & ‘Multifunctional’ Cordless Vacuum That’s Nearly 80% Off For Today Only

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUzvy_0gMgnnIn00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Either you’re Monica from Friends with cleaning or you put it off for as long as possible, there’s no in-between. Either way, you have to clean your home to make it a happy home. Sweep away the pet hair, clean the rugs , vacuum the house — it can be a lot. So whenever we can, we love finding products that customers rave about that can do multiple things at once.

Vacuum cleaners have been stepping up their game lately, with many being multifunctional. Speaking of multifunctional, Amazon shoppers are loving this quiet, versatile vacuum that’s 78 percent off for a limited time, making it only $99. See why people are loving it below!

Buy: INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $99.97, originally $595.97

The INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a multifunctional cordless vacuum that can help you tackle any surface in your home you need to clean. This powerful and lightweight cleaning product comes with multiple different heads to help you clean in many ways. Along with that, it’s extendable and helps you filter through the debris it gathers. Per the brand, it claims to be so quiet that it won’t disturb members of the household (even if they’re napping!)

One of the top Amazon reviews raved about the vacuum, especially with the great price. They said: “This vacuum is awesome for hardwood floors and pet hair. I use the low setting on the hard floors and the high setting on the carpets . We have struggled to find a vacuum that effectively cleans up all the pet hair we have without it just scattering it around. The cordless is great and the battery life has been great.”

Another review added, “It is very useful and convenient for families that have kids… Sometimes, kids can do the cleaning as well because it is very lightweight.”

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFEOQ_0gMgnnIn00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 104,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras. Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to...
Digital Trends

This robot vacuum is $119 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast

If you need help in keeping your home’s floors spotless, then you should look through the Black Friday robot vacuum deals for reinforcements. You’ll want to purchase a reliable cleaning device like the Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro, which is available in the Walmart Black Friday deals for just $119, following a $181 discount to its original price of $300. You should complete the transaction as soon as you can though, because with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if stocks will be available if you take time to think about it.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
SheKnows

SheKnows

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy