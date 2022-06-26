ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo 'offered' to Serie A club

By Tom Hancock
Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United and make one of the most surprising moves of the summer?

Ronaldo is rumoured to have threatened to quit Old Trafford over United's lack of transfer activity so far this window - and his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered him to Jose Mourinho's Roma .

The forward played under his fellow Portuguese for three during his time at Real Madrid , where the two won the La Liga title in 2011-12.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror) , Roma are one of a number of clubs around Europe who Mendes has contacted as he tries to drum up interest in Ronaldo.

How likely is the 37-year-old to join the Giallorossi, though ? Well, flying pigs spring to mind.

Roma can't provide Ronaldo with Champions League football - United's own lack of which has prompted speculation about his future.

Then there's the small matter of money, with the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient widely reported to be earning £480,000 per week in wages - an amount unaffordable for all but a select group of clubs.

Ronaldo has also been linked with a sensational switch to Chelsea - Mendes met new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly last week - but, according to Sky Sports , United expect to keep hold of their number 7 - who left Juventus to return to Old Trafford on deadline day last August.

