Philadelphia, PA

New Giant supermarket opens on North Broad, bringing local goods and groceries to a fast-developing stretch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. A new Giant supermarket just opened on the corner of Spring Garden and North Broad, solidifying the area as one of the next residential hotspots in Philadelphia and marking...

2d ago

😂 can’t wait to see the losses a month into opening! You will need detectors on everything in the store!!!! You won’t make it six months!

Giant Co. Opens 5th Store in Philadelphia Area

The Giant Co., a banner of Ahold Delhaize USA, has opened a brand-new store that joins the four locations the grocer has already opened in the Philadelphia area over the past year under the Giant banner. Customers will also be able to experience the company’s signature fresh departments such as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour Offer Gas Promotion in July as Prices Soar Amid Economic Challenges

As people struggle to make ends meet more than ever due to the ever-changing economy, seafood boil chain Crab Du Jour has initiated a program to ease the pain of going out to dinner, by offering $5 off per check, up to $20, every night during July for every guest who dines at the restaurant from July 1st through July 31st. The promotion includes the minimum spending per bill, $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75, and $20 off $100.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Giant Company continues its Philly expansion

The Giant Company opened its latest supermarket in the Philadelphia area on Friday, at 501 N. Broad St. — the first of two openings in the metropolitan market this summer, according to emailed press releases. The second is slated to open in early July at 1025 Second Street Pike.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Independence Day menu from Conshy Seafood

Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for Independence Day. The special menu includes main dishes and trays for parties. The preorder opportunity ends on Friday, July 1st and the main courses are available on July 3rd and July 4th. Trays are available anytime. If you just want something off the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Just Listed: Townhouse with Large Backyard in Fairmount

This updated vintage rowhouse has loads of original detail and eclectic charm. And wait till you see the backyard. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. There are many Fairmount denizens, not to mention folks who live outside it, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boardroom Spirits talks journey, growth in Lansdale

LANSDALE — In a warehouse on West Third Street in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is thriving. The distillery first opened in February 2016 in a 3,600-square-foot space. The distillery and barroom, located at 575 W. Third St., now occupies 25,000 square feet more than six years later, according to Boardroom Spirits owner Marat Mamedov.
LANSDALE, PA
Private pools to rent near Philadelphia starting at $60 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.1. Saltwater retreatThis secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing. Location: Villanova.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).Number of guests: Up to 6. Photo courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
For Rent | 122 7th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 122 7th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this charming and beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 1-and-a-half-bathroom twin home in the heart of Bridgeport Borough! The entire home was just freshly painted throughout. Step inside from the cozy covered front porch, and move past the tiled foyer to find a spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors and crown molding. The adjacent dining area is perfectly situated by the bright windows, welcoming tons of natural light. The eat-in kitchen features brand-new quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Finishing off the main floor is a convenient rear laundry room/mud room with a newer washer/dryer and a half bathroom. The fully carpeted second floor offers three nicely sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, ample closet space, and large windows to let in natural light. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom with tile surround tub/shower combo completes the upper level. A fenced-in backyard is great for enjoying the fresh air. Parking is easy with 2-car off-street parking spaces! 122 7th St is located close to all of the shopping and dining Bridgeport has to offer. Located near King of Prussia, Conshohocken, as well as easy access to I-476, I-76, and US 202. Schedule a showing today!
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.
MEDIA, PA
Wawa’s Opening 50+ More Stores This Year, Another Opened Today In Vineland, NJ

The question needs to be asked: can you ever have too many Wawas?. If you're a born and bred resident of either New Jersey, Philadelphia, or the Philly suburbs of Pennsylvania, then you frequent your local Wawa at least once or twice a week. Wawa's a staple in the Delaware Valley. To be honest, it's fair to ask the question what would this region be without Wawa's existence? It'd be sad, that's what.
VINELAND, NJ
Fun Events in Philly This Week

Seven tons of free Wawa hoagies, outdoor movies, free museums every day, and more. Philly’s annual Independence Day bonanza continues through (you guessed it) July 4th. Catch free activities that not only celebrate freedom, but also highlight so much of what Philly has to offer. Here’s what to look out for this week:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9 Philadelphia Staycations for When You Want to Make a Night of It

From splurges to steals, these hotels are great homes away from home (even though you're still kind of at home). When you want to make a night of it, Philly has plenty of options. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious couple’s getaway or a fun family vacay without the travel, here are some standout experiences — presented in descending order from “splurge” to “steal.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Been There, Done That? 5 Lesser-Known Philadelphia Tourist Attractions

What to do when you’ve done it all? These hidden gems will become your new go-to’s. A natural-science and history museum that hasn’t changed much since the 1800s. The three-story exhibition hall contains a fascinating array of gems, preserved insects and mounted animals — plus the first saber-tooth tiger bone discovered in this country. Bonus: Admission is free (donations suggested).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stray Philadelphia horse finds refuge at Quakertown’s Last Chance Ranch

Stray horses in the busy streets of Philadelphia aren’t a sight that one would usually see. For Last Chance Ranch, it’s all in a day’s work. In a recent scenario, a stray, underweight horse was found wandering the streets in the Hunting Park section of the city. Being spotted on the 4000 block of North Darien Street, he now goes by “Darien,” as he finds himself getting back into healthy shape at the animal welfare organization in Richland Township.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

