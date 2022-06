Just a week after taking his official visit, Cahokia Athlete Nicholas DeLoach Jr committed to play his college football at Missouri. DeLoach is a track and field star athlete who played mostly on the offensive side of the ball for his high school. Cahokia came down to Mizzou for a 7-on-7 play and the Mizzou staff was impressed enough with DeLoach to have him down for an official visit. On the visit, DeLoach was offered a scholarship.

CAHOKIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO