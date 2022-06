LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- On June 14, as spring practices were nearing an end, quarterback Justin Fields offered a realistic assessment of himself and the Chicago Bears' offense. “Uh, no. I'm not ready for the season to start,” Fields said. “I'm the type of guy that would like to know I'm prepared. So, right now, I'm just being honest, we're not ready to play a game right now.”

