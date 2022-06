In an M. Night Shyamalanesque twist that nobody saw coming, the Baltimore Orioles appear to be in the middle of a hot streak over the last couple of weeks. Now, Baltimore is still last in the NL East at 35-40, but, they also had the second-best record in the division over the last 10 games behind the 8-2 Red Sox. In the last 10 days, Baltimore has gained a few games on the Rays and Blue Jays and could make a run down the stretch. By this, of course, I mean a run to fourth place, but that would be a big deal for them.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO