A mobile home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in Powdersville. Firefighters from Powdersville, Wren, and Three and Twenty responded to the fire on East Pond Drive. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV also responded. The fire could be seen from two miles away before firefighters arrived. It took firefighters less than five minutes to bring the fire under control. (Photo by David Rogers)

POWDERSVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO