Three English clubs will face trips to South Africa in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.South African sides the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks qualified from the United Rugby Championship to make their tournament bow.London Irish will visit newly crowned URC champions the Cape Town-based Stormers, while Exeter meet the Bulls in Pretoria and Harlequins travel to Durban for an appointment with the Sharks.All 24 teams play two sides home and away across four rounds of pool fixtures in December and January.The top eight teams in each pool of 12 progress to a round of 16, followed by quarter-finals and...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO