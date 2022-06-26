ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG Weather: Showers, storms, cooler temps on the way

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4DdK_0gMfydDx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday.

The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said.

A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part of the News Channel 3 viewing area.

AIR QUALITY CHECK FOR YOUR AREA

AIR QUALITY CHECK FOR DESOTO COUNTY

WREG is tracking a cold front to our north that is slowly making its way toward the News Channel 3 viewing area. Showers and thunderstorms are occurring along and ahead of the front which will likely take much of the day to make it through the MidSouth.

Clouds and humidity will begin to build, and Storm Tracker 3S Radar shows storms sparking and firing up Sunday afternoon and will continue through this evening. It will still be a hot day, especially across north Mississippi where showers arrive the latest. Some locations may receive little to no rainfall, other may see isolated storms with brief and intense downpours. Rain should end this evening, keeping Monday dry and considerably cooler and less humid.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs will be in the 80s with morning lows in the 60s. By Wednesday, temperatures return to seasonal and Thursday/Friday we’re back in the mid 90s

It’ll be welcome relief. Saturday, Memphis set a record with a high of 101 degrees.

Check the latest WREG weather forecast here
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

WREG Weather: More heat, then rain and relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday. The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said. A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heat reaches record 101; Code Orange air alert issued

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The high temperature reached 101 degrees Saturday in Memphis. That breaks the old record of 100 set in 2012, the National Weather Service said. The Memphis metro area is under a Code Orange Air Alert, the Shelby County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon. Ozone levels mean air quality is unhealthy for the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in the Mid-South?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planning your own 4th of July celebration? Whether or not it's legal to set off your own fireworks depends on where you live. Check out the list below to find out. Or, you can check out one of these celebrations in a community near you. West...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Attorney: Serenity Towers repairs AC units, hot water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serenity Towers lawyer told Judge Patrick Dandridge on Tuesday that all but three air conditioning units had been fixed. He also said those were expected to be repaired Tuesday. Attorney Ben Sissman said if any units break in the future, they have extra parts to quickly repair them. He also said they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, TN
WREG

With contracts up in the air, FedEx pilots picket

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of FedEx pilots held an informational picket due to the lack of new pilot employment contracts Tuesday. 500 pilots represented by the Airline Pilots Association, the largest airline union in the world, let their frustrations be heard outside the FedEx Air Operations Center. They have been negotiating a new contract since May […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horn Lake teen and baby missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl and a 2-day-old baby are missing from Horn Lake, Mississippi, and authorities are asking for help finding them. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation early Tuesday issued an Endangered Child Alert for Angela Gail Kirk, 17, and the baby, Kyron Legend Kirk. They were last seen around 6 p.m. Monday […]
HORN LAKE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wendy Nations
bobgermanylaw.com

Batesville, MS – Car Wreck at MS-26 & Macedonia Rd Causes Injuries

Emergency responders were summoned to the crossing of MS-6 and Macedonia Road. The collision was reported at around 5:39 p.m. The injured parties were hospitalized for treatment. The investigation into the cause of the collision is being led by local authorities. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Laundry detergent thieves make clean getaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say stole approximately $200 worth of laundry detergent from a Whitehaven store. It happened at the Dollar General on Neely Road on June 13. Officers responded to the theft at 2:30 p.m. Police say two men entered the business and grabbed two totes. Surveillance video […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck kills one in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries. MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan. Police said a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horn Lake teen and baby found safe

UPDATE: Angela Gail Kirk and Kyron Legend Kirk have both been found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl and a 2-day-old baby are missing from Horn Lake, Mississippi, and authorities are asking for help finding them. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation early Tuesday issued an Endangered Child Alert for Angela Gail Kirk, 17, and […]
HORN LAKE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WREG

Southaven car thieves in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after Southaven Police said they took a woman’s car from a local Walmart. A woman was shopping at the Southaven Walmart off the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway on June 23. The woman went out to check for her vehicle, and quickly realized it was missing. Southaven […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New mixed-use development planned for DeSoto County

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando, Mississippi, could be getting a big development on McIngvale Road. The planning commission and the board of supervisors still have to approve the project. FOX13 found out community opinions on the plan are mixed. If approved, the new development would go just north of Byhalia...
HERNANDO, MS
wtva.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County shootout

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on Highway 178, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports. The shooting happened between two vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash and found three...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mechanic imposter scamming the elderly strikes again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a record of impersonation and scamming the elderly strikes again. This time he left a 72-year-old husband and wife out of $500. According to detectives, the victim told police she was at Kroger on Poplar when Joe Boyce approached her in the parking lot. Police say Boyd told the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy