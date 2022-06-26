WREG Weather: Showers, storms, cooler temps on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday.

The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said.

A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part of the News Channel 3 viewing area.

AIR QUALITY CHECK FOR YOUR AREA

AIR QUALITY CHECK FOR DESOTO COUNTY

WREG is tracking a cold front to our north that is slowly making its way toward the News Channel 3 viewing area. Showers and thunderstorms are occurring along and ahead of the front which will likely take much of the day to make it through the MidSouth.

Clouds and humidity will begin to build, and Storm Tracker 3S Radar shows storms sparking and firing up Sunday afternoon and will continue through this evening. It will still be a hot day, especially across north Mississippi where showers arrive the latest. Some locations may receive little to no rainfall, other may see isolated storms with brief and intense downpours. Rain should end this evening, keeping Monday dry and considerably cooler and less humid.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs will be in the 80s with morning lows in the 60s. By Wednesday, temperatures return to seasonal and Thursday/Friday we’re back in the mid 90s

It’ll be welcome relief. Saturday, Memphis set a record with a high of 101 degrees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.