Jack Leach completed a career-best 10-wicket match at Headingley to set England on course for another fearless run chase and a series whitewash over New Zealand.The left-arm spinner followed up his first-innings haul of 5-100 with even better figures of 5-66 as New Zealand set their hosts a target of 296 on day four of the third and final Test.Ordinarily that would look like a huge ask but, having chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge, England went about their business with a flourish to reach 183-2 at stumps.Ollie Pope stroked a fluent 81 not out...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO