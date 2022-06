(KRON) – The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. Here are some ways you can celebrate in the Bay Area. After two years, Alameda welcomes back the Mayor’s 4th of July parade. On Monday, July 4th, the Alameda Police Department will close streets along the parade route to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. and most closures will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. For more information visit https://www.alamedaca.gov/RESIDENTS/Alameda-4th-of-July-Parade.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO