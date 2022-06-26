ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after reports of fires

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kW0l_0gMfdzR200

CHINO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – More than 400,000 patio umbrellas are being recalled after several reports of fires.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall involves SunVilla 10′ Solar LED Market Umbrellas. The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and online from December 2020 through May 2022.

Russellville man killed in Franklin County crash

They have LED lights on the arms, and a black solar panel battery puck marked with YEEZE or YEEZE 1.

  • The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with LED lights on the arms of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fnUi_0gMfdzR200
    The recalled 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella with a round back solar puck at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghURw_0gMfdzR200
    The solar panel puck located at the top of the umbrella (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt0Dg_0gMfdzR200
    The back cover of the solar panel puck (Photo//CPSC)

According to CPSC, the umbrellas are being recalled because the batteries in the solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. So far, Costco received six reports of the batteries overheating.

In three of the reports, the panels caught fire while charging using the AC adapter indoors. In two other cases, the panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella.

If you have one of the recalled umbrellas, officials say you should stop using it and remove the solar panel puck. The puck should be stored out of the sun and away from combustible material. The CPSC says you should not charge it with the AC adapter.

Woman to receive youthful offender hearing in Red Bay baby’s death

Anyone with the recalled umbrella can return it to any Costco for a full refund. They can also contact Costco for instructions on how to get a refund if they can’t do so in person.

Consumers can call SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
biogamergirl.com

Wahlburgers Huntsville: Recharge Yourself and Your Car

Huntsville has created a shopping paradise at Midcity; that includes brand new Telsa Charging Stations, and several restaurants including, Wahlburgers. BioGamer Girl recently stopped in to check out the beautifully designed restaurant and found the burgers to be some of the best in the area. So if your looking for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has already been arrested multiple times in the past on theft and deception charges has been arrested again by the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, was arrested in October 2020 after posing as a licensed contractor in Alabama and building decks under the business name, Huntsville Deck Builders.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, AL
County
Franklin County, AL
Local
Alabama Business
RocketCityMom

2022 Back to School Tax Free Weekend in Huntsville

Go ahead and mark your calendars! Alabama will hold its 14th annual sales tax holiday, beginning at 12:01 a.m. (CST) on Friday July 15, 2022, and ending at twelve midnight on Sunday July 17, 2022. This weekend gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing tax free. Local sales tax may apply.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Consumer Goods#Yeeze#Cpsc#Ac
WAFF

Housing market showing signs of slowing down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s housing market, which has continued to grow for years, might be showing signs of finally slowing down. In May, real estate sales dropped 4.4% in Huntsville, according to the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business. Dr. Wafa Hakim Orman of the UAH...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Michigan man arrested for drug trafficking in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Michigan man for drug trafficking Tuesday. Spencer Rushing of Detroit, Michigan was arrested after a car search yielded 49 grams of fentanyl, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana. A Facebook post...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
WAFF

Crash involving school bus, dump truck blocks lanes on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers cleared Memorial Parkway after three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tuesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with Huntsville PD, the wreck involved a dump truck, a school bus with no children onboard and a third vehicle. The crash happened on the parkway near Clinton Avenue.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

How to prevent yellowjackets outside your home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The heat is bringing more than just sweat...yellowjackets are making an appearance. Peter Hodge, an exterminator with Crown Service Termite and Pest Control, says they can be dangerous. "They have a pheromone to where usually they're not aggressive towards people…whenever they're attacking something they'll wind up...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Dogs available for adoption in Huntsville

(STACKER) -When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
waynecountynews.net

Tractor Trailer Takes Hours to Extricate After Running Off Highway 64

What could have been a truly tragic accident involving a tractor trailer truck on Monday morning fortunately resulted in no serious injuries after the driver allegedly fell asleep and ran off the roadway, striking a guardrail and multiple trees before coming to a rest at the bottom of a steep embankment.
KELSO, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy