City of Torrance to host Multi-Day Community Engagement Event for 3290 Temporary Housing Village

TORRANCE, Calif., June 24, 2022 – The City of Torrance invites the community to a multi-day Community Engagement Event. Tour and learn more about the 3290 Temporary Housing Village at Civic Center Drive.

WHEN:

Three Community Engagement Events will take place on:

Tuesday, June 28, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29, 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

(A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Media Event to take place from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Thursday, June 30, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: 3290 Civic Center Drive Torrance, CA 90503 (Parking will be readily available in the Cultural Arts Center parking lot)

WHO: City of Torrance along with representatives from Harbor Interfaith Services will be on-site and available to answer questions.

WHAT: Multi-Day Community Engagement Event to tour the 40-unit tiny home village located in the City of Torrance before it opens next month. The transitional housing will assist individuals experiencing homelessness along with provide wraparound services in the form of case management and housing navigation. More information www.TorranceCA.Gov/Homeless