City of Torrance to host Multi-Day Community Engagement Event for 3290 Temporary Housing Village

 3 days ago

TORRANCE, Calif., June 24, 2022 – The City of Torrance invites the community to a multi-day Community Engagement Event. Tour and learn more about the 3290 Temporary Housing Village at Civic Center Drive.

WHEN:

Three Community Engagement Events will take place on:

  • Tuesday, June 28, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 29, 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • (A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Media Event to take place from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)
  • Thursday, June 30, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: 3290 Civic Center Drive Torrance, CA 90503 (Parking will be readily available in the Cultural Arts Center parking lot)

WHO: City of Torrance along with representatives from Harbor Interfaith Services will be on-site and available to answer questions.

WHAT: Multi-Day Community Engagement Event to tour the 40-unit tiny home village located in the City of Torrance before it opens next month. The transitional housing will assist individuals experiencing homelessness along with provide wraparound services in the form of case management and housing navigation. More information www.TorranceCA.Gov/Homeless

Torrance is a coastal city in the South Bay (southwestern) region of Los Angeles County, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The city has 1.5 miles (2.4km) of beaches on the Pacific Ocean and a moderate year-round climate, with warm temperatures, daily sea breezes, low humidity, and an average rainfall of 12.55 inches per year. It is immediately bordered by Lomita to the east, Gardena and Lawndale to the north, Redondo Beach and the Pacific Ocean to the west, and Rolling Hills and Palos Verdes Estates to the south.

