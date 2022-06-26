ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Pride Activities for June 26th!

By rezpect
worleygig.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll You Need is Love By Sipros for The Bushwick Collective (Photo By Gail) I can’t believe that Pride Month...

worleygig.com

Comments / 5

 

caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Charlamagne Tha God, iHeartMedia Announce First Black Effect Podcast Festival in Brooklyn This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Radio host and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is producing the first Black Effect Podcast Festival in partnership with iHeartMedia, aimed at celebrating and amplifying Black voices in the podcast industry. The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Charlamagne Tha God will join popular personalities from the Black Effect Podcast Network for a day full of live podcast recordings and discussions. The festival will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone. Charlamagne Tha God teamed with iHeartMedia...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Stuyvesant, NY
Time Out New York

See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYCPlugged

Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

Market season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items to vintage goods. Check out our guide and plug into the best markets to explore this summer!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dealerscope

Joe Friedman, Legendary New York City Retailer, Dies at 76

Joe Friedman, co-founder of long-time New York City music retailer, J&R Music World, has passed away at 76 years old. He co-founded J&R in 1971 with his wife, Rachelle. “J&R was just that: Joe and Rachelle. Although we were married for 50 years, we used to joke that it was actually 100 because we worked together, too,” Rachelle reflected. “It was a beautiful partnership and marriage because Joe was a brilliant, charismatic, funny, kind, generous, and visionary man. I miss him every day. The outpouring of love and respect—not to mention funny stories—I have received from former J&R employees is a true testament to how much he meant to all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Carnival Magic fight while at sea investigated by NYPD

NEW YORK - A fight aboard a cruise ship while at sea was under investigation by the NYPD after the ship returned to Manhattan early Tuesday. The Carnival Magic arrived as scheduled at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side where it was met by New York City police. According to a Carnival spokesperson, a fight broke out at a nightclub aboard the ship Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tag24.com

NYC subway's Dancing Is Happiness guy arrested in disturbing footage

New York, New York - New York police arrested beloved subway saxophonist Jazzajilo over an alleged permit issue. Jazzajilo, known locally as the Dancing Is Happiness guy, brought joy to many New Yorkers with his lively performances, accompanied by dancing stuffed animals. But on June 23, the artist suddenly found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Society
Literary Hub

What Institutional Neglect Did to a New York City Resort Community

One springtime afternoon, my partner Scott and I drive to Beach 20th Street and Plainview Avenue, at the foot of the Rockaway Peninsula in Far Rockaway, Queens. We go exploring the Edgemere section of the Rockaways, running from present-day Beach 32nd Street to Beach 56th Street. The Edgemere Hotel, built in 1895, gave the area its name and could welcome 400 guests at a time. At its height, this land boasted over 60 hotels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Madonna Really Does Love New York

There I was minding my business (by not minding my business) when I get the email of a lifetime: "What are you up to Thursday night? Wanna spend it with Madonna?" You know me by now... and if you’re pretending you don’t: I’m Linux, New York’s premiere downtown it-girl. I spend my nights either attending or throwing Scene City’s hottest parties. This week in particular is madness, being New York Pride. It's the Thursday of NYC’s Gay Marathon and, "What are you up to Thursday night?", was a question I'm more than prepared to answer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

Harlem Apartment Residents on Rent Strike Over Building Conditions

A group of renters in Harlem are going on a rent strike to protest living conditions in their building, according to a new civil action filed in the New York County Court. Residents of the rent-stabilized building at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd allege in the lawsuit that their landlord, Manhattanville Holdings LLC, and property manager, Israel David failed to adequately repair the building following a deadly fire that occurred in November 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

