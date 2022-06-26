ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Family, friends mourn British journalist killed in Brazil

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuyO6_0gMfXGIH00
1 of 9

NITEROI, Brazil (AP) — Gathered at a cemetery on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, friends and relatives paid their final respects on Sunday to British journalist Dom Phillips, killed in the Brazilian Amazon while researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest.

“First of all, I would like to express my eternal gratitude to the Indigenous peoples, who are with us as loyal guardians of life, justice, and our forests,” Phillips’ wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said at the cem e tery entrance. “Today, Dom will be cremated in Brazil, the country he loved, his chosen home. Today is a day of mourning.”

Phillips, 57, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, were killed on June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. Three fishermen from nearby riverine communities were arrested. Two of them confessed to the murders, according to the police.

The region holds a long conflict between and Indigenous tribes and poor fishermen hired to invade the Javari Valley to catch arapaima, turtles and game. Pereira, who was an official of Brazil’s Indigenous affairs bureau, fought these invasions for years and had received multiple threats for his work.

“He was killed because he tried to tell the world what was happening to the rainforest and its inhabitants,” said Phillips’ sister, Sian. “Dom understood the need for urgent change for political and economic approaches to conservation. His family and his friends are committed to continuing that work even in this time of tragedy. The story must be told.”

Phillips wrote about Brazil for 15 years, first covering the oil industry for Platts, later freelancing for The Washington Post and The New York Times and then regularly contributing to The Guardian. He was versatile, but gravitated toward features about the environment as it became his passion.

After living in Rio for several years, the couple had moved to the northeastern city of Salvador, closer to Sampaio’s family, where Phillips taught English to students from poor communities. They were also in the process of adopting two children.

“As we remember Dom as a loving, fun and cool big brother,” said Sian, “we are sad he was denied the chance to share these qualities as a father for the next generation.”

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#Peru#Rainforest#Indigenous Peoples#British#Niteroi#Brazilian
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
465K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy