ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nearly 25 Years Later, a Behind the Scenes Look at the Musicians Who Sang the “Chili’s Baby Back Ribs” Jingle

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwVjX_0gMfTGrl00

Those who use social media frequently know: you can find some odd stuff on Twitter.

Like earlier this week, when a user on the site shared the behind-the-scenes clip of the artists who sang the “Chili’s Baby Back Ribs” jingle.

Todd Spence wrote, “‘Chili’s Baby Back Ribs” behind-the-scenes recording session from 1998. This is amazing.”

It’s truly mesmerizing. Take a look for yourself.

Wasn’t that something?

And doing some further research, it became clear that the author of the song, Guy Bommarito, whom VICE called the “Don Draper of the ’90s,” was something of a wizard as an ad-man.

Check out this interview from VICE with Bommarito, who talks about the song’s popularity and where it came from. Or check out the Cliff Notes version below:

Bommarito: I wrote it in, like, five minutes. I presented it to the client, I just sang it to them, and they said, “Yeah, that sounds fine.” I called a friend of mine in Dallas—Tom Faulkner—and I asked if he would put it together for me. He recorded me over the phone and made it sound like a professional had actually done it. So it ran, and we thought that it would go away. And then months later, it ran again, and then after a couple of years, I had left the agency, and I got a call saying, “You know, your song is going to be in the new Austin Powers movie in two weeks.” And I said, “What song?” I’ve been totally blown away by the popularity of the song and all of the places it’s appeared. It’s not so much that I’m angry about it, I’m kind of just like, how did this happen, why did this happen?

VICE: That’s the fascinating part. When people think of Chili’s, they immediately think of that song. I think it did a lot for the brand, you know? And a lot for baby back ribs.

Bommarito: I tell people: I’ve never had a Chili’s baby back rib, so you don’t necessarily have to try the product to write the song, I guess.

VICE: You’ve never eaten baby back ribs?

Bommarito: I’ve had ribs before, and I guess I’ve had baby back ribs before. But I’ve never had them at Chili’s. The whole thing was kind of this fluke that happened because restaurants love having music over food, “bite and smile” kind of stuff, the way that Las Vegas loves slot machines. It’s just part of who they are. It’s a really tough category, casual dining. The clients were even tougher, constantly pushing towards “I want to see more shots of people biting and smiling.”

Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Comments / 7

Related
American Songwriter

Hank Williams Lyrics: Fill in the Blanks (If You Can!)

Hello and welcome to our new game, Fill in the Blanks. Here, we will test your knowledge of some of the best and most well-known songs of all time. In this installment, we will dive into the insightful, exquisite, timeless lyrics of the great American artist, Hank Williams, via three of his most popular songs.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili#Musicians#Baby Back Ribs Jingle
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

A Look Behind the Death of Karen Carpenter

Karen Carpenter had one of the greatest voices of all time during her days as The Carpenters’ frontwoman. Her death at the age of 32 shocked the music world, succumbing to heart failure brought on by her long, unpublicized struggle with anorexia. Carpenter, particularly known for her low register,...
DOWNEY, CA
heavenofanimals.com

Worried Pit Bull Brings the Injured Baby Bird He Found to His Mom, Begging to Save Him

What would you think if you saw a huge pit bull with a helpless bird caught between its razor-sharp teeth?. The fact is that there are many biases against specific types of innocent dogs, while no one should dispute their friendliness and feeling of protection; they are beings with a tremendous sense of solidarity from which we humans should learn.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy