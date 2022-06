A North Carolina charter school’s dress code policy requiring female students to wear skirts has been deemed unconstitutional. In a 10-6 ruling on Tuesday, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth District in Richmond, Virginia, determined that the Charter Day School in Leland, which had argued that its policy was intended to preserve the institution’s “chivalry”, violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.Senior Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan, an Obama-appointed judge, wrote in the majority opinion that the charter school had “imposed the skirts requirement with the express purpose of telegraphing to children that girls are...

LELAND, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO