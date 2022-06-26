ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Former Texas Infielder JJ Smith Transferring to Texas State

By Justin McLeod
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Texas infielder JJ Smith is transferring to Texas State, she announced on Saturday. “San Mo you ready for this??” Smith wrote on Twitter, addressing Bobcat fans in San Marcos. Smith...

