The Best Beauty Instagrams: Kim Kardashian, Barbie Ferreira, and More

By Calin Van Paris
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. From fiery to glossy to gorgeously textured, length looks dominated feeds this week. Lily Collins and Cindy Crawford favored glossy brunette (furthered by full fringe and sun-kissed...

Vogue Magazine

