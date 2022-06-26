ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit woman charged after body of son, 3, found in freezer

 2 days ago

A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy's decomposing body in a basement freezer.

The 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail, the Detroit News reported.

“The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded," Worthy said. “Our children continue to be at risk — not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them.”

Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services were conducting a welfare check at the home early Friday when they discovered the boy's body, Police Chief James White said. It was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.

Five other children lived at the home, White said. They were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The woman is scheduled for a July 8 probable cause conference.

