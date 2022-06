(WSVN) - A new law in Florida has made it unlawful for any loud music to be played inside of a vehicle. The law announced Tuesday, states that a traffic infraction will be issued to those who have audio coming from a vehicle that could be heard from more than 25 feet or more. If they do, officers could conduct a traffic stop and issue a citation of up to $114.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO