ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.

ROSEMEAD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO