Abortion rights rally planned for 5 p.m. today at City Hall

A "Rally For Abortion Rights" has been announced for 5 p.m. today at City Hall.

The event is being organized by the Genesee County branch of the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), GLOW Women Rise, and Genesee County Democrats.

The rally comes in the wake of the Supreme Court decision handed down this week in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade and returning abortion legislative power to state governments.

The decision upholds Mississippi's prohibition on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy but also allows state governments to decide on each state's abortion law.

In New York, access to abortion procedures is already statutorily protected , allowing for abortions within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy and after 24 weeks only if the mother's health is jeopardized or the life of the child in the womb isn't viable.