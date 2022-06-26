ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion rights rally planned for 5 p.m. today at City Hall

By Howard B. Owens
 3 days ago

A "Rally For Abortion Rights" has been announced for 5 p.m. today at City Hall.

The event is being organized by the Genesee County branch of the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), GLOW Women Rise, and Genesee County Democrats.

The rally comes in the wake of the Supreme Court decision handed down this week in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade and returning abortion legislative power to state governments.

The decision upholds Mississippi's prohibition on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy but also allows state governments to decide on each state's abortion law.

In New York, access to abortion procedures is already statutorily protected , allowing for abortions within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy and after 24 weeks only if the mother's health is jeopardized or the life of the child in the womb isn't viable.

Related
wdkx.com

New York State Governor & Rochester City Court Primary Election Winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Men and women upset by Friday's SCOTUS ruling on abortion turn out for rally at City Hall

Her daughters deserve a choice when they're old enough to make big decisions for themselves, said Michelle Kozak at an abortion rally outside Batavia City Hall earlier this evening. "I believe that their rights matter and my rights matter," Kozak said. "Their lives matter and they might need an abortion someday, medically or even if they just want one, and they deserve that choice."
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Abortion rights protest in Batavia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's day three of nationwide protests after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of abortion rights activists showed up at Batavia City Hall on Sunday after SCOTUS overturned the federal protection on abortions. Demonstrators say they are worried that this is just...
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Gov. Hochul signs LGBTQ+ legislation into law

Currently, party rules may require candidates to select "male" or "female" when seeking office, excluding non-binary people or requiring them to select a gender that they do not identify with. This historic legislation ensures that non-binary New Yorkers can fully participate in a democratic system truly reflective of the state's diversity.
POLITICS
informnny.com

Monroe County to award forgivable loans of up to $25k

ROCHESTER, N.Y. WROC) — Monroe County is offering small business owners loans of up to $25,000 that, contingent on certain requirements being met, will be forgiven and converted to grants, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. A working capital loan is given to businesses primarily for everyday expenses. These...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Chamber president tapped for assistant city manager position

BATAVIA, NY – The City of Batavia announces the appointment of Erik Fix to the position of Assistant City Manager for the City of Batavia. Fix was selected following an extensive search for candidates and active recruitment campaign. Erik will assume his new role on Monday July 25th, 2022.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Extra blood donors sought during critical summer months

Blood supplies are critically unstable every summer, according to Catherine Orr, in charge of donor recruitment in the region for the American Red Cross, and many donors go on vacation when the need for donations is at its highest. Sharing this, she said, "would help save lives." "The Red Cross is the only blood bank to supply blood to 100 percent of WNY hospitals," she said. "There are more recipients in need than donors, so we are constantly seeking new blood donors."
BATAVIA, NY
wnypapers.com

'Welcome to Historic Lewiston' sign removed

As finishing touches on Center Street’s repaving continue, the large, maroon “Welcome to Historic Lewiston” sign was removed Monday. Mayor Anne Welch asked the New York State Department of Transportation to take down the two-sided marker – a green state directional was on the back – when the enhancement project was first announced in 2019.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Genesee County Fair returns for 182nd year July 23-30

BATAVIA, N.Y. — 'Homegrown with Pride-Steeped in Tradition' is the theme of this year's Genesee County Fair. The week long event, set for July 23-30, is one of the longest consecutively running county fairs in New York State. Admission is free for the fair, now in its 182nd year....
spectrumlocalnews.com

New visitation policy in effect at Rochester Regional Health hospitals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health will now allow patients to have multiple visitors, but only two at their bedside at a time. Those visiting will also no longer have their temperature screened when entering. The new guidelines went into effect on Monday. There are no restrictions for end-of-life...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

WNY Bus Sales breaks ground on facility designed to help school district convert to electric fleets

New York Bus Sales broke ground on a $4.5 million multi-use 20,000 sq. ft. facility today at West Saile Drive and Call Parkway in the town of Batavia. The facility will include office and training space and repair and storage areas. It is intended to support school districts and bus operators across Genesee County and the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions convert their fleets from diesel fuel to all-electric. The project has also pledged to create 24 full-time jobs.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Hawley hosts annual electronics recycling event

Assemblyman Steve Hawley hosted the annual electronics recycling event in the Department of Social Services parking lot on East Main Street Road in Batavia on Saturday morning. Again this year, appointments were required to drop off old TVs, computers, stereos, and other electronics but the parking lot was still jammed with cars lining up to have their trunks, pickup beds, and hatchbacks unloaded. Photos by Howard Owens.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Traditional prayer gives way to current times at Legislature meeting

In a time when gasoline has hugged the $5 a gallon price, and everything from food and clothing to furniture seems to be climbing in cost, sometimes it makes sense to flip the script. That’s what Genesee County Legislator John Deleo did for the traditional prayer before Wednesday’s meeting. Instead of posturing for divine guidance, he simply asked for some comfort.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Raccoon Killed In Erie County After Couple Takes It To Pet Store

A raccoon is dead after a couple in Erie County decided to take it to a pet store to shop for food. The poor little 'trash panda' was executed by wildlife officials in order to test it for rabies, which can only be done after it is dead (which seems like a severely flawed method of testing). The test came back negative. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement reported the crime on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
