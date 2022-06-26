ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

DIVM: Getting started with telemedicine

By Sydney Yankowicz, Assistant Editor
DVM 360
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Directions in Veterinary Medicine Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, Aaron Smiley, DVM, discussed burnout in the veterinary profession, and explained how to get started with using telemedicine as a potential solution. On...

www.dvm360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Indiana’s first mochi donut shop opens in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved. The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis abortion clinic sees influx of patience since Roe v. Wade ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one Indiana abortion clinic is now seeing an influx in demand for services. The Women’s Med Center, an abortion clinic with locations in Indianapolis and Dayton, says the number of patients has increased two-fold. While they were not able to go on camera, in a statement, the clinic says women are panicking and they’re afraid that those seeking an abortion won’t get the care they need.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Top 5 Best Places To Get French Fries In Downtown Indy

It is the most consumed side dish at American restaurants…French Fries. According to the DailyMeal.com, the average American eats almost 30 pounds of fries a year. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition, fried potatoes are the most frequently consumed vegetable for children ages 2 to 4. We have a long history with the deep fried potato.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
Indianapolis Recorder

Review: George Clinton: From Indiana Avenue to the Mothership, the best of Parliament-Funkadelic in Naptown

In 2019, George Clinton announced that he was retiring from the stage. Parliament-Funkadelic’s farewell tour ended in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. But at some point during the COVID-19 shutdown, Clinton had a change of heart. In March of 2022, Clinton announced that his beloved P-Funk crew would return to the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

120k people have put down this 16-ounce monster burger

INDIANAPOLIS — Bub’s Burgers launched the Big Ugly as a gimmick to get people in the door, thinking customers would say “I could never eat all that” and order something else. “Lo and behold, people started eating them,” Owner Matt Frey said. They’ve lost exact...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemedicine#Veterinary Medicine#Veterinary Clinic#The Dvm360 Directions#Dvm360
indypolitics.org

Downtown is safe, engaging and ready for summer

Beginning with the pandemic’s inception in March 2020, Downtown faced a period of economic, social and financial turmoil, which tested the spirit and resiliency of our community. In 2022, as we turn the page to summer, Downtown soars with a booming urban development plan, population of innovative professionals moving into Downtown, fast-recovering convention and events schedule and historic low crime rate. With even brighter initiatives right around the corner, Downtown has missed you and is ready to engage with you again. In other words: It’s All Coming Back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
cbs4indy.com

Secondhand stores see surge of customers as prices soar

INDIANAPOLIS — Inflation is driving customers to choose thrift shops over department stores. But a slowdown in donations means some stores are struggling to keep up with the demand. Since thrift stores have reopened after the pandemic, stores have seen a slowdown in donations and that’s creating big challenges....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Free Black culture fest coming to Indy this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A free festival that celebrates the creativity and diversity of Black culture in Indianapolis is coming to the city this Saturday. Organizer Teresa Reynolds said on today’s Indy Now segment that her festival, “For the Culture” fest, is a family-friendly event that was partially funded and inspired by a grant from the Central Indiana Community Foundation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59 wins 7 Emmys at 53rd annual awards ceremony

CARMEL, Ind. — FOX59 won seven regional Emmys over the weekend, taking home top honors in categories from serious news to human interest. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place Saturday night at the Lucas Estate in Carmel. The winning categories, stories and staff, in that […]
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Steel building maker acquires Yorktown facility, adding jobs

A steel structural building manufacturer in North Carolina is expanding operations into the Midwest. Northedge Steel LLC says it is investing $6 million to acquire the former All-Steel Carports property in Yorktown with plans to add up to 40 full-time jobs. Northedge Steel acquired the 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and sales...
YORKTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Historic church trying to fend off father time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Mary Catholic Church in Downtown Indianapolis is on the home stretch in a fund raising campaign to help with much needed repairs to the façade. “In order to make the limestone adhere to the brick, they had to use these rods to drive into the brick and the limestone,” Helen Small, Co-Chair of the “Save The Steeples Campaign” said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Around the Table: Restaurant openings, closings in Indy, Carmel, Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always knows what’s happening in Central Indiana’s restaurant scene, so she stops by each Monday to fill us in. She has one closing to report this week: ND Street Bar at 46th and College in SoBro. The restaurant from entrepreneur Kimbal Musk just recently changed its name from Next Door.
FISHERS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson

Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson, age 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at her home in Franklin. She was a former resident of Brown County and Morgantown. Donna was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Nashville, to her parents, the late Raymond...
BROWN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy