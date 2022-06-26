Five takeaways from the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling
The Supreme Court made its most dramatic intervention in American life in decades Friday, striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.
The Supreme Court made its most dramatic intervention in American life in decades Friday, striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0