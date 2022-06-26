ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Five takeaways from the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

By Niall Stanage, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcGdp_0gMee2qW00

The Supreme Court made its most dramatic intervention in American life in decades Friday, striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Harris twins captured, total bond amount between the two is $6.5M

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— When we aired our first Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment seven months ago, we showed you twin brothers, each wanted on six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. As of June 9, 2022, both brothers were captured after evading authorities for almost one year. Brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris were wanted by the Ouachita […]
MONROE, LA
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Constitutional Right#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#American
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Roe v Wade - live: GOP calls for Supreme Court leakers to face jail time as abortion ruling may come Friday

American women, healthcare providers and pro-choice activists are bracing for Roe v Wade to be overturned as soon as Friday as the US Supreme Court prepares to release case opinions from 10am ET. The Supreme Court released four case opinions on Thursday morning leaving nine cases remaining ahead of the summer recess at the end of the month, including the widely-anticipated decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization .The court’s decision in the case is poised to impact the right to abortion access for women across America and backpedal on 50 decades of rights that were codified under...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Missouri AG, who authorized the state's Roe v. Wade 'trigger' ban on abortions, says DOJ had 'third world' response to protests against Supreme Court

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the DOJ's lack of response to the protests surrounding abortion rights is "third world." Protests erupted nationwide after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The DOJ "has no interest in condemning" the "night of rage" that followed, Schmitt said.
MISSOURI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy