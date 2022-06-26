ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Bracing for Storms as System Skirts Coast

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSpEa_0gMeVYR800
Bruce Mikells

A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtWwb_0gMeVYR800
nhc.noaa.gov

That's the latest five-day projection from the National Hurricane Center. In the graphic, you can see forecasters have the system situated just south of Acadiana East, also known as Orange Beach, Destin, and Fort Walton. Just check the license plates of the cars in your condo parking lot, you'll see you're among friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmvNh_0gMeVYR800
Submitted Photo

That yellow "X" on the map is an approximation of the location of a trough of low pressure. It's not very strong at all but strong enough to kick off showers and storms this morning along the Redneck Riviera. Most of those showers and storms are drifting westward. By tonight, rain chances in places like Lafayette and Lake Charles will increase dramatically.

Ahead of those showers anticipated later tonight and tomorrow most of the region will bake in extreme heat for one more afternoon. Rain chances across the region that includes Lafayette and Lake Charles will have only a 30% chance of showers. By tonight, that blossoms to a 60% chance of rain and storms and a 70% probability of storms on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQYl5_0gMeVYR800
Staff Photo

The Storm Prediction Center is not forecasting severe weather with this system, yet. That could occur over time. The extended outlook for the area holds a rather large chance of rain and storms all the way through next weekend.

The good news from this storm system is that it should provide enough rain and cloud cover to keep temperatures at or below normal for this time of year. The anticipated rainfall should also ease the extreme drought conditions that much of the area has been experiencing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099dkv_0gMeVYR800
droughtmonitor.unl.edu

In case you're wondering the "red" is where the drought conditions are the worst. The orange-colored areas are extremely dry as well. Will the anticipated rainfall be enough to "officially" break the drought? We will just have to wait and see how the week unfolds.

Meanwhile, there is another tropical entity that bears watching. Fortunately for South Louisiana, we will be able to watch from a distance. A strong tropical wave is moving closer to the Leeward Islands this morning. This system has a very strong possibility of becoming a named storm. Should it get a name it would be called Bonnie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpWQO_0gMeVYR800
nhc.noaa.gov

Forecasters believe this system will stay well to the south of the Gulf of Mexico and will eventually be an issue for residents of Central America. But any landfall in Central America is several days away.

19 Straight Up Facts You Can't Argue with About Louisiana

Louisiana is truly a melting pot of cultures, consciousness, and sensibility. We have it all from the perfectly straight-laced to ridiculous and sublime. But one thing's for sure you can count on these 19 facts to be real, no matter where in the state you happen to be.

Comments / 2

Related
99.9 KTDY

Tropical System Getting Better Organized in the Gulf

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not sounding any alarms just yet but they do say an area of disturbed weather south of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of better organization. As of now, the Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone before the Fourth of July.
LOUISIANA STATE
KWTX

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Severe Weather#Skirts#Destin
brproud.com

Monday Morning: A wet pattern settles in this week

Today: A front along with tropical moisture will lead to scattered rain chances today. Most of the rain will fall west and south of Baton Rouge, but still good chances in other parts of our viewing area. Highs will reach 90 degrees before the rain moves in. Tonight, we’ll dip into the mid-70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are getting more active. As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development. [VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. None, however, pose a threat...
ENVIRONMENT
Highway 98.9

Could A South American Bird Save the Crawfish Biz in Louisiana?

The wildlife in Louisiana is wilder than most. As if we didn't have our hands full with alligators, snakes, bears, wildcats, and way more native creatures than you can count, we also play unwilling host to a number of foreign species that are classified as "invasive." Those are the critters that make themselves right at home in our state, and damage it in the process. How strange is it now that our latest invasive species may be the key to getting rid of another very damaging species that is also considered invasive? Very strange is the answer, but this one sounds like it just might work in Louisiana's favor.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

It’s Fig Time Louisiana – 10 Delicious Ways to Enjoy The Bounty

If you have a fig tree or know someone in Louisiana who has a fig tree then they are asking the question, what am I going to do with all of these figs. The fig tree you see pictured is one of two that I have at my house. The big one is what I would call a regular fig tree. This other one that you see below is a fig tree designed to flourish in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Bid Results Totaling $72.7 Million Announced by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Bid Results Totaling $72.7 Million Announced by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on June 28, 2022, that 14 projects throughout the state had recently received bids. Ten contractors submitted obvious low bids totaling $72.7 million. “This second...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles asks residents to report storm debris on roads

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is asking residents to report problematic storm debris on roads from last night’s summer storm. Solid Waste Crews are currently clearing downed limbs and trees from streets and drainage crews are clearing catch basins. These crews will continue to monitor and clear areas throughout the city as additional rainfall is expected this week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Remembering Hurricane Audrey: Survivor speaks 65 years later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-five years ago today, Cameron Parish residents woke up to pure horror. A slow-moving, weak hurricane had suddenly exploded to a fast-moving major hurricane. Hurricane Audrey trapped many residents who had gone to bed the night before believing they had time to escape in the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy