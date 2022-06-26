ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tough Choices: When It's Time to Move From Home to Assisted Living

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocfut_0gMeSxPo00

SUNDAY, June 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While 8 in 10 Americans ages 65 and older say they want to age in their homes, it's not always possible when health declines.

Knowing when a loved one needs a more supportive environment, such as assisted living, continuing care retirement community or a nursing home , can be challenging. Though "aging in place" remains a cherished goal, seniors are fretting less about it these days, a recent Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs poll found.

An expert in geriatric mental health offers some guidelines for knowing if independent living is still realistic or if someone needs more care, whether through moving or a home visitation service.

Dr. Molly Camp is an associate professor of psychiatry at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. In a center news release, she said there are five domains to consider:

Personal needs and hygiene: Basic self-care activities, including bathing, dressing and toileting, must be met. A person's ability to get in and out of tubs and showers and their risk of falling should be considered.

Home environment: Consider the ability to handle basic maintenance and repairs, as well as access to electricity and water, a sufficiently sanitary living environment and how to avoid safety hazards, such as structural deficiencies.

Necessary activities: Assess whether your loved one can complete complex, essential tasks such as transportation, shopping, meal preparation, cleaning and using technology.

Medical self-care: Your loved one should be able to manage their medications, care for minor wounds and self-monitor for illness.

Financial affairs: Evaluate whether the person has the ability to pay bills on time, track other finances, avoid exploitation, and enter into binding contracts when needed.

Of course, Camp noted, family members may be able to help manage finances and home visitation programs may be able to help with chores such as cleaning and cooking.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on growing old at home .

SOURCE: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, news release, June 22, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WebMD

Having the Right Health Care Team Is Key to Managing Diabetes

I went from having gestational diabetes to type 2 diabetes. I’ve been managing my diabetes for 15 years. This has been an emotional journey. It started out with me being in denial because I didn’t want to come to terms with my disease. Next, it was dealing with the depression of trying to cope with having diabetes. Lastly, it was acceptance or coming to terms. I have diabetes, so I had to make changes in my life.
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Life after a stroke: Family and friends provide nearly all post-hospital care, but who’s caring for the caregivers?

Stroke is a major cause of disability in Canada. More than 50,000 Canadians have a stroke every year and about 40 per cent of those will live with lasting effects of stroke on their health. Once a person living with stroke returns home, up to 80-90 per cent of the care at home is provided by family and friends, known as informal caregivers. Caregiving can be a wonderful and rewarding experience. However, when caregiving continues over months and years, it can become difficult and a caregivers’ own health may begin to suffer. In order to better support caregivers, we sought to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Today's Transitions

Caregiving: A Spiritual Journey

About 15 years ago, I was semiretired and looking for something to do. My good friend, who had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, was in need of some part-time assistance, and I offered my services. It was a great match!. At first, the caregiving was primarily minor help...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Creating a Caregiving Self-Care Plan

About one out of five adults is a caregiver to a loved one. Caregiving can have a significant impact on the mental and physical life of the caregiver. Creating a caregiver's self-plan can help balance well-being. A caregiver is a person who lives with a loved one who needs intensive,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy