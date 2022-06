Click here to read the full article. At almost eight months pregnant, Brittany Echols, 31, stood in the Saturday afternoon heat; the stifling humidity hard on anyone as it topped 70 percent outside the Supreme Court. Yet, defiant to the blazing sun, sign in hand, she participated in her very first protest. “My daughter is my choice,” it read. Unlike some others in the crowd, the journey from Fredericksburg, Virginia wasn’t far, but it’s a state where the impact of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is yet to be determined, as there are neither trigger laws nor codified abortion protections....

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO