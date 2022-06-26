ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero Fiennes Tiffin Teases ‘Amazing’ Experience In The Woman King Alongside Viola Davis, John Boyega And Lashana Lynch

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 3 days ago

This fall will be an incredibly exciting time for Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The actor’s last movie as Hardin in the After movies, After Ever Happy is premiering, and he’s one of the stars of the The Woman King , which features Viola Davis , Lashana Lynch and John Boyega. With this, September will arguably be the biggest month of his career yet. As we wait to learn more about his role in the movie, the 24-year-old burgeoning star gushed about his "amazing" experience filming the historical epic.

The Woman King is director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s first film since helming 2020’s The Old Guard for Netflix. It's based on true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. The movie stars Viola Davis as Nanisca, the general of an all-female military unit the comes into conflict with the French army. Hero Fiennes Tiffin spoke about the 2022 movie release , saying:

I am so excited for people to see The Woman King. I feel like at this stage in my career. I'm always so excited to work with other great actors and directors and Gina, the director, is so lovely and she's just, I mean, she's done great work already, I knew she'd be great and I knew I'd have a scene opposite John Boyega and we don't even need to mention Viola Davis. And then Lashana Lynch and Sheila [Atim] were like big sisters on that one as well. They were just amazing. The entire cast too, Thuso [Mbedu] and everyone, honestly, I could speak for so long about this.

CinemaBlend interviewed Hero Fiennes Tiffin for his latest movie, First Love , a job that he said he was “reluctant” to take initially because he’s become so well known for romances due to his work on After . But because the new movie featured a completely different character than Hardin and featured an approach to the genre that he thought was fresh, he took on the role.

The rising star seems to be at a place in his career where he’s been looking to “diversify” his portfolio, and The Woman King not only allowed him to do some work within another genre but also collaborate with some seriously talented A-list stars. The actor went on to discuss his filming experience, providing details about the work schedule he was on:

I was just soaking it up and just absorbing it. And I was lucky. I only worked like one day a week, but I was there for like twelve weeks. So me and Jordan [Bolger] have so many scenes together and we'd often spend our time just training, eating really healthy meals, prepped by the great meal team and going on hikes and doing our lines together and the whole process of filming in beautiful South Africa. I am so excited for everyone to see it. I had the best time filming and I learned so much.

It’ll be exciting to see Hero Fiennes Tiffin branch out following his stint as a hot-headed college student in four After movies. The After films allowed the actor to become part of a massive fan community alongside co-star Josephine Langford, as they adapted the best-selling romance franchise for the screen. The actor sounds super pumped to show audiences the different acting muscles he can flex when The Woman King , and I can't wait to see what he offers and how manages to play off Viola Davis and the incredibly talented group of actors Gina Prince-Bythewood has assembled.

After Ever Happy hits theaters on September 7th and will conclude the main After franchise. The story will continue via spinoffs original author Anna Todd is not part of , though Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford are confirmed to be done playing their characters. Also, The Woman King , one of many big fall movies heading to theaters this year, is officially set for release on September 16.

